I have had a long term love affair with Arran going in birding terms from being a summer migrant, just coming for a week in the summer, to when we got a caravan on a farm and I became a regular passage migrant, coming most months of the year, to on retirement in 2005 when I became a resident.

On retirement the previous bird recorder, Audrey Walters, saw me coming. When Audrey had taken on the role of bird recorder, she had said that she would do it “in the meantime” as no one else had volunteered to do it. That in the “meantime” lasted 13 years.

When I said in the autumn of 2005, that I was interested in helping I found that for 2006 I was the bird recorder for the Arran Natural History Society. I have jokingly been heard to say, I need to learn to say “no”, whereas the reality is that being the bird recorder has been wonderful.

Wonderful in the sense of full of wonder. The role of bird recorder is totally absorbing,. It has given me an outlet for my obsession, birdwatching, and been thoroughly enjoyable.

Birdwatching provides magic moments that free me from an often unhealthy self-absorption. Birdwatching can be enjoyed a various levels from watching a blackbird feeding on the lawn to scientific research. Birdwatching can be mundane or profound or both. It is not one size fits all. It can be a simple pleasure to a lifelong study. It can be done alone and enjoyed with others who share your passion.

Wonderful in terms of the range of people that I have had contact with. Being bird recorder has given me opportunities to share my passion about Arran’s birdlife in many ways including giving talks, writing articles for the Banner, developing a website, and responding to individuals through face to face contact and emails. At all times the intention is to encourage while ensuring that the priority is always the welfare of the birds.

In addition being bird recorder has brought me into contact with a wide range of interesting people, passionate people with outstanding skills of observation, and a lifetime of knowledge and understanding of birds that they are willingly ready to share. While some of these contacts have been transient, a number have developed into friendship.

A comparison of my first published annual Bird Report in 2006, with this annual report, my 20, reflects the influence of a great many of these people who have willingly shared their knowledge and expertise with me. When I checked, I was amazed to note that there had been around 2,000 contributors in the last 20 years.

The role of bird recorder is time consuming. In the last 12 months I have made time to give a detailed insight into the role of the bird recorder to a number of interested Arran Natural History Society members. These individuals have expressed an interest in building on the long term legacy of bird recording on Arran. There have been 46 years of consecutive annual Bird Reports on Arran.