The annual celebration of Gaelic language, music and culture, Blas Festival, returns to venues across the Highlands from 4th – 12th September with around 30 concerts and ceilidhs featuring artists including Kathleen MacInnes, Charlie Mckerron, Gary Innes, Ewen Henderson and many more.
Calum Alex Macmillan, Fèisean nan Gàidheal Chief Executive and festival organiser, said: “Blas is all about bringing outstanding Gaelic music and culture to communities across the Highlands. This year’s programme celebrates both the rich traditions and the exciting creativity of today’s artists, and we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences old and new to enjoy another memorable festival.”
During opening weekend of the festival, which has been a key fixture in the Highland cultural calendar since 2004, renowned fiddle player, Charlie Mckerron will take to the stage at Ballachulish Village Hall alongside Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes on Sunday 6th September at 4pm.
Needing no introduction, Lochaber musicians Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson will lead a great night of music at the Sunart Centre in Strontian on Tuesday 8th September at 7:30pm. Joined by musicians from Fèis nan Garbh Chriochan, Còisir Gàidhlig Lochabair and Sèisteil, Gary and Ewen have become two of Scotland’s most respected traditional musicians. Alongside their work with the internationally acclaimed band Mànran, their duo performances have taken them from Kazakhstan to Shanghai and even on a memorable tour of the American West Coast in a convertible Mustang.
Prasgan made their debut at last year’s Blas Festival and are back at Glengarry Hall, Invergarry on Friday 11th September, alongside Gaelic singer Claire Frances Macneil. The Highland supergroup features Angus Nicolson on pipes and whistle, Ewen Henderson on fiddle and vocals, Allan Henderson on fiddle and piano, Andrew MacPherson on percussion and whistle, and Murdo Cameron on guitar.
Individually well-known from successful careers in some of Scotland’s top traditional bands, the five joined forces over a shared passion for fully committed Highland music and their music is sure to thrill all lovers of pipe music and Gaelic song.
At Roybridge Memorial Hall on the closing night of the festival, Saturday 12th September at 7:30pm, Deiseil: Dancing in Time will take the audience on a journey through fiddle, step dance, Gaelic song and storytelling. Featuring dancer Alison Carlyle and musician Amy Geddes, the performance explores how step dance was forgotten in Scotland and kept alive in Cape Breton. Young musicians from Fèis Lochabair will also join them on the night.
The full programme of events can be found at www.blas.scot along with details of how to purchase tickets.
Nine Gees live at Blas Festival 2025
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