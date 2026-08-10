Calum Alex Macmillan, Fèisean nan Gàidheal Chief Executive and festival organiser, said: “Blas is all about bringing outstanding Gaelic music and culture to communities across the Highlands. This year’s programme celebrates both the rich traditions and the exciting creativity of today’s artists, and we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences old and new to enjoy another memorable festival.”

During opening weekend of the festival, which has been a key fixture in the Highland cultural calendar since 2004, renowned fiddle player, Charlie Mckerron will take to the stage at Ballachulish Village Hall alongside Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes on Sunday 6th September at 4pm.





Needing no introduction, Lochaber musicians Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson will lead a great night of music at the Sunart Centre in Strontian on Tuesday 8th September at 7:30pm. Joined by musicians from Fèis nan Garbh Chriochan, Còisir Gàidhlig Lochabair and Sèisteil, Gary and Ewen have become two of Scotland’s most respected traditional musicians. Alongside their work with the internationally acclaimed band Mànran, their duo performances have taken them from Kazakhstan to Shanghai and even on a memorable tour of the American West Coast in a convertible Mustang.