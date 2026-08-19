In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy meets owner Niall Macalister-Hall to discover how history, innovation and sustainability combine to create one of Scotland’s most inspiring destinations. Hear the story behind the estate, the family who call it home, and the passion that drives its diverse businesses. Whether you’re fascinated by Scottish heritage, love discovering hidden gems or are planning your next adventure, this episode is full of inspiration.

Episode Sponsored by Wild About Argyll





SHOWNOTES:





Torrisdale Castle Estate is a 200-year old, multi-generational family-run estate where stunning landscape, history and innovation come together. From its Victorian castle and unique accommodation to its working distillery producing Kintyre Gin, it offers a truly immersive experience. At the heart of it all is Niall McAllister Hall, alongside his wife Emma and their young family, shaping a way of life that blends heritage with sustainability, diversification and a deep connection to the land. Niall is a Chartered Surveyor and Registered Valuer. He graduated in 1997 with a Masters in Land Economy from the University of Aberdeen and is also the Chairman of the Kintyre 66 marketing group. Busy man!



Find out more at www.torrisdalecastle.com





Blether in the Heather Team:

Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy

Podcast producer: Stephen Day

Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig

Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk