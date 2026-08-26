In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy chats with owner Helen MacKechnie about where it all began, uncovering the story behind this much-loved family business and explores the passion behind the craftsmanship that goes into every delicious creation.

Hear how the company has become a true destination in its own right where visitors come to stop and savour both the chocolatey delights and incredible views across the water to Kerrera and Mull beyond.

Whether you’re a devoted chocolate lover or simply enjoy hearing stories from inspiring local businesses, this episode is guaranteed to leave you craving more.

Just some of the award winning Oban Chocolate Company team - celebrating 23 years in business!

Just some of the award winning Oban Chocolate Company team - celebrating 23 years in business!

SHOWNOTES:





Helen MacKechnie is the co-founder with Stewart and creative force behind Oban Chocolate Company, one of Oban’s best-loved independent businesses. After graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Food Product Design & Management, it was actually a trip to Australia that planted the seed for what was to come. Inspired by a visit to a chocolate factory there.





More than 20 years later, Oban Chocolate Company has grown from humble beginnings into a thriving chocolate factory, shop and café on the Corran Esplanade, renowned for its handmade chocolates, creativity and distinctly Oban character.



For more info: www.obanchocolate.com





This episode is sponsored by www.wildaboutargyll.com



Blether in the Heather Team:

Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy

Podcast producer: Stephen Day

Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig

Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk