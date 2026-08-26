From handcrafted chocolates and artisan gifts to one of Oban’s most popular cafés, the Oban Chocolate Company has been delighting locals and visitors for over two decades.
In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy chats with owner Helen MacKechnie about where it all began, uncovering the story behind this much-loved family business and explores the passion behind the craftsmanship that goes into every delicious creation.
Hear how the company has become a true destination in its own right where visitors come to stop and savour both the chocolatey delights and incredible views across the water to Kerrera and Mull beyond.
Whether you’re a devoted chocolate lover or simply enjoy hearing stories from inspiring local businesses, this episode is guaranteed to leave you craving more.
SHOWNOTES:
Helen MacKechnie is the co-founder with Stewart and creative force behind Oban Chocolate Company, one of Oban’s best-loved independent businesses. After graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Food Product Design & Management, it was actually a trip to Australia that planted the seed for what was to come. Inspired by a visit to a chocolate factory there.
More than 20 years later, Oban Chocolate Company has grown from humble beginnings into a thriving chocolate factory, shop and café on the Corran Esplanade, renowned for its handmade chocolates, creativity and distinctly Oban character.
For more info: www.obanchocolate.com
This episode is sponsored by www.wildaboutargyll.com
Blether in the Heather Team:
Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy
Podcast producer: Stephen Day
Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig
Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.