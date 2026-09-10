In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy talks to Iain Johnston explores the people, places and experiences that make the Kintyre peninsula so unique. From dramatic coastlines and hidden beaches to local food, heritage, wildlife, unforgettable Scottish hospitality and an incredible calendar of events including the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival (MOK Fest), discover why the Kintyre 66 circular route is capturing the imagination of visitors from across the UK and beyond.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next Scottish adventure, this episode is the perfect place to start. Listen in full here @kintyre66 @ mokfest @ wildaboutargyll @ visitscotland @ explorekintyre #kintyre66 #wildaboutargyll #explorekintyre #visitscotland #scottishroadtrip #hiddengemsargyll #skipness #campbeltown #isleofgigha #machrihanish #mullofkintyre #southend #carradale #torrisdale #argyll #westportbeach #springbank #machdunes #glenscotia #argyllandbute

One of the locals at Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club

One of the locals at Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club

SHOWNOTES:





Iain Johnston is a Campbeltown-based tourism and events professional with a deep knowledge of Kintyre and a passion for showcasing everything the peninsula has to offer.





Iain supports the growth and promotion of local tourism, helping businesses and communities work together to create memorable visitor experiences.

He also plays the lead role in the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival and has been closely involved in the development and promotion of the Kintyre 66. His enthusiasm for the area, its communities and its hidden gems makes him the perfect guide to the story behind this increasingly popular west coast route.







This episode is sponsored by www.wildaboutargyll.com



Click for more information on the Kintyre 66



Blether in the Heather Team:

Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy

Podcast producer: Stephen Day

Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig

Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk