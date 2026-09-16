Step aboard one of Scotland’s most cherished traditional sailing vessels and discover the remarkable story of Provident.
Built in 1924 as a Brixham sailing trawler, this beautifully restored vessel now offers unforgettable sailing adventures along Scotland’s spectacular west coast. In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy talks to owner and Skipper Steve Jones, explores the history, heritage and enduring appeal of this iconic boat and his passionate dedication to preserving her legacy.
From life under sail to the stunning coastal scenery she calls home, this is a fascinating journey through maritime history that will inspire sailors, adventurers and lovers of Scotland alike.
@providentsailing @loveoban @wildaboutargyll @croabhmarina
#providentsailing #loveoban #wildaboutargyll #brixhamtrawler #classicsailing #sailingthehebrides #nationalhistoricfleet #sailscotland #visitscotland #coll #colonsay #scottishislands #mallaig #argyllandbute #islandhopping #hebrides #maritimehistory #mariimemuseum #historicships
SHOWNOTES:
Provident is a 101-year-old wooden Brixham trawler – a true crown jewel of British sailing heritage. Steve Jones, owner and skipper is an experienced sailor with over 20 years of experience on the water. He has skippered vessels extensively across British waters, the French coast, the Caribbean, and both the Greek and Italian Mediterranean.
This episode is sponsored by www.wildaboutargyll.com
Click for more information on the www.providentsailing.co.uk
Blether in the Heather Team:
Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy
Podcast producer: Stephen Day
Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig
Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk
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