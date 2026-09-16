From life under sail to the stunning coastal scenery she calls home, this is a fascinating journey through maritime history that will inspire sailors, adventurers and lovers of Scotland alike.

SHOWNOTES:





Provident is a 101-year-old wooden Brixham trawler – a true crown jewel of British sailing heritage. Steve Jones, owner and skipper is an experienced sailor with over 20 years of experience on the water. He has skippered vessels extensively across British waters, the French coast, the Caribbean, and both the Greek and Italian Mediterranean.

This episode is sponsored by www.wildaboutargyll.com



Click for more information on the www.providentsailing.co.uk



Blether in the Heather Team:

Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy

Podcast producer: Stephen Day

Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig

Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk