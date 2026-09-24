Nestled in one of Scotland’s most breathtaking landscapes, close to Oban, Inverlonan is a place where luxury, sustainability and the great outdoors come together.
LISTEN TO THE EPISODE IN FULL HERE
In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy talks to owner Lupi Moll about this remarkable Highland estate to discover the story behind its beautifully restored cottages, unique bothies, award-winning restaurant, the new 9-bed hotel opening in November 2026 and their unique approach to hospitality.
From its fascinating history and stunning scenery to Lupi’s passion for bringing slow and mindful experiences to life, join us for an inspiring conversation about creating unforgettable experiences at Inverlonan. Whether you’re planning a visit or simply love Scotland, extraordinary food and extraordinary places, this episode is not to be missed.
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SHOWNOTES:
Lupi Moll is the owner of Inverlonan – a beautiful 1,400-acre estate tucked away in Glen Lonan, just outside Oban.
Lupi has been described as both a former barrister and environmental entrepreneur. He shares the story behind Inverlonan and his vision for creating a different kind of escape – one centred around nature, sustainability, great local food and simply switching off. From award-winning off-grid bothies and dining experiences to conservation, rewilding and exciting plans for Inverlonan’s new Landscape Hotel and Restaurant, this is a blether about reconnecting with the land and doing tourism a little differently.
This episode is sponsored by www.wildaboutargyll.com
Click for more information on the www.inverlonan.com
Blether in the Heather Team:
Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy
Podcast producer: Stephen Day
Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig
Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk
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