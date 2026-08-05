In this inaugral episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy goes behind the scenes to chat with Lauren Groves to discover what made this remarkable life-event so unique and why Oban was such an unforgettable stopover for the fleet of ten Clippers competing in the 40,000 nautical mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
Hear Lauren’s stories of adventure, teamwork and resilience, while exploring the excitement the race brings. Whether you’re passionate about sailing, a complete novice or simply love extraordinary human stories, this Blether in the Heather podcast episode will leave you inspired – perhaps enough to sign up as a crew member for the 2027 Clipper Race yourself!
This episode is available to watch in full on YouTube:
SHOWNOTES:
Lauren Groves turned 40 and celebrated by swapping everyday life as a Geography Teacher for one of the world’s greatest sailing challenges when she joined Team Tongyeong for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Taking on the first and last leg of this extraordinary ocean adventure, Lauren embraced life at sea, pushing herself beyond her comfort zone and discovering the resilience, teamwork and determination needed to thrive in one of the toughest endurance events on the planet.
If you are interested in learning more about joining the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race in 2027 or beyond, go to Become An Ocean Racer
Blether in the Heather Team:
Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy
Podcast producer: Stephen Day
Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig
Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk
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