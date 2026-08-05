Hear Lauren’s stories of adventure, teamwork and resilience, while exploring the excitement the race brings. Whether you’re passionate about sailing, a complete novice or simply love extraordinary human stories, this Blether in the Heather podcast episode will leave you inspired – perhaps enough to sign up as a crew member for the 2027 Clipper Race yourself!

This episode is available to watch in full on YouTube:





For more episodes dropping each Thursday, visit www.westcoasttoday.co.uk/blether With thanks to our sponsor Wild About Argyll

SHOWNOTES:



Lauren Groves turned 40 and celebrated by swapping everyday life as a Geography Teacher for one of the world’s greatest sailing challenges when she joined Team Tongyeong for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Taking on the first and last leg of this extraordinary ocean adventure, Lauren embraced life at sea, pushing herself beyond her comfort zone and discovering the resilience, teamwork and determination needed to thrive in one of the toughest endurance events on the planet.



If you are interested in learning more about joining the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race in 2027 or beyond, go to Become An Ocean Racer

Blether in the Heather Team:

Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy

Podcast producer: Stephen Day

Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig

Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk



