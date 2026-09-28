One of Scotland’s bestselling cookbook authors has been busy in the kitchen preparing a festive treat.

Hebridean Baker Coinneach MacLeod’s new book A Scottish Christmas, published by Bonnier Books Ltd, is out on November 5 – more than 250 pages of it.

Inside is packed with everything needed to create the ultimate Scottish Christmas. Brimming with seasonal recipes, there are lots of ideas for hearty comfort food to gather friends and family close.

And there is also inspiration for dishes for when guests arrive unexpectedly, as well as wee sweet treats to enjoy with a cuppa.

"There are bakes to gift and plenty of desserts to carry you right through to the bells at Hogmanay. And because Christmas is about more than what’s on the table, you’ll also find cosy Hebridean-inspired crafts to bring a little handmade magic into your home. Oh, and these recipes draw on traditional Scottish favourites alongside flavours from around the world that have found a home in my Hebridean kitchen," says Coinneach.