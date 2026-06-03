For Carers Week 2026, we’re highlighting the power of building carer friendly communities – and the difference they can make to carers’ lives.
What makes a community carer friendly?
Carer friendly communities are places, spaces, services and community groups where unpaid carers are recognised, understood, and valued. They make support part of everyday life ensuring carers get the opportunities and help they need. They are made up of people who:
• recognise unpaid carers and the vital role they play
• understand the realities and impact of caring
• take action to identify and support carers in practical ways
• empower carers to live fulfiling lives
When communities work together in this way, carers have fairer opourtunties and lead better lives
Why we need carer friendly communities
The UK’s 5.8 million unpaid carers are the backbone of our communities. Every day, they provide support to friends, family members, and loved ones. But are often overlooked, undervalued, and unsupported. They can face challenges in every part of their lives – affecting their health and wellbeing, education, careers and livelihoods, relationships, daily life, hopes and aspirations.
Making a difference to carers
Carer friendly communities can exist anywhere carers live, work, study, or spend time. Even small changes in these places can, and do, make a big difference to carers’ daily lives. There’s lots of different ways carer friendly communities can help, for instance:
• Business and services – making everyday tasks easier for carers by offering flexible or priority access
• Community – sports clubs, faith groups, or community organisations creating opportunities for carers to feel connected
• Education – schools, colleges, or universities identifying young and young adult carers and putting support in place to help them reach their potential
• Health – GP practices, pharmacies or health services raising awareness amongst their staff to help identify and connect carers to support
• Social care – taking a whole-family approach to ensure everyone gets the help they need
• Work – offering flexible working to support employees to juggle paid work and caring
No matter the size of your community or how you connect, there are practical and meaningful steps you can take to make your community more carer friendly.
Together, let’s build carer friendly communities – and make a real and lasting difference to the lives of carers everywhere.
For more information visit: www.carersweek.org
North Argyll Carers Centre
Across Oban, Lorn and the Isles, there are hundreds of people quietly holding families and communities together.
North Argyll Carers Centre currently supports 881 unpaid carers, from the age of five upwards, including people living on 10 of our islands. They are caring for partners, parents, children, friends and neighbours; often without recognition, and often without thinking of themselves as “carers” at all. Carers Week is an opportunity to change that, and this year’s theme of Carer Friendly Communities feels particularly important in a rural area like ours.
The reality is that most of us will, at some point in our lives, either become a carer or need care ourselves and yet many people do not identify as unpaid carers. They simply see themselves as doing what needs to be done for someone they love or care about.
The hidden impact of caring
Unpaid carers will almost always put the person they care for before themselves. That can mean missed appointments, cancelled plans, poor sleep, and very little time to look after their own health and wellbeing.
The demands of caring often increase gradually. There isn’t always a clear moment when someone steps into the role. It can creep up over time, until one day they realise just how much they are carrying.
Caring can affect every part of a person’s life: emotional wellbeing, physical health, relationships, financial security, employment, education, social connection and self-worth. Without the right support, carers can reach breaking point without even realising how depleted they have become.
What support can look like
At North Argyll Carers Centre, support is built around the individual, recognising that no two caring situations are the same. This includes person-centred
emotional and practical support, information on rights and entitlements and the development of Adult Carer Support Plans and Young Carer Statements to help carers identify what they need to sustain their role. The Centre also provides informal advocacy, helping carers have their voices heard.
Just as importantly, carers are supported to take breaks from caring, whether through access to short breaks, counselling and therapies, or time to themselves.
Alongside this, North Argyll Carers Centre runs a wide range of social, peer support and wellbeing activities for carers of all ages. These include regular groups, wellbeing sessions, family activities, young carers’ after-school clubs, intergenerational projects, and opportunities for carers and those they care for to take part together - both in Oban and across the islands. What these offer is something carers often lack: the space to breathe, reconnect with their own needs and recharge. Most carers want to continue to provide care but they need to be supported to stay well themselves in order to do that.
Tel: 01631 564422
Email: info@northargyllcarers.org.uk
Carr Gomm
Carr Gomm exists to provide the right support, at the right time, in the right way. We put people and communities at the heart of everything we do, not profit. Our services are based on our values and reflect the choices and aspirations of each individual and community we work with. Our qualified staff work with people in their homes and communities, supporting people in their day-to-day lives and making plans to achieve their hopes and dreams in the future.
Since 1997, we have supported people and communities, witnessing firsthand how connection and interdependence can transform individuals’ health and well-being. This is why Carr Gomm fundraises to tackle isolation and loneliness in our communities through projects and activities across Scotland.
Tel: 01631 563375
Email: hsoban@carrgomm.org
Web: www.carrgomm.org/
Lochaber Hope
Lochaber Hope, based in Fort William, is a registered charity dedicated to providing mental health support and personal development opportunities to individuals across Lochaber. Their services include counselling, mentoring, training and employability support, all aimed at restoring self-esteem, reducing social isolation, and preventing suffering and suicide in the community.
Tel: 01397 704836
Email: admin@lochaberhope.org.uk
Care Lochaber
Care Lochaber is a community-driven charity based in Fort William, Scotland, dedicated to supporting residents facing challenges due to age, disability, ill health, or rural isolation. Established in 1997 as the Community Care Forum, it launched the Lochaber Community Car Scheme to provide essential transport services. Today, around 35 volunteer drivers facilitate over 3,000 journeys annually, helping over 380 registered users attend medical appointments, social events and run errands . Beyond transportation, Care Lochaber organises social events to combat loneliness among older adults, fostering community connections and enhancing well-being. The organisation operates under a dedicated volunteer committee and relies on community support and donations to sustain its vital services.
Tel: 01397 701222
Email: administrator@carelochaber.org
Mid Argyll Youth Development Services
We offer a diverse range of projects and programmes that incorporate working with young parents and their children, young carers and their families, young people not in employment, education or training, young offenders and everyday average young people.
Tel: 07788 900049
Email: fiona@mayds.org.uk/lynn@mayds.org.uk
Web: www.cool2talk.org
Dochas
What’s happening this Carers Week?
We have a range of events planned across the area to bring carers together and encourage connection:
• Tuesday 9 June – Craft & Chill Afternoon Tea in Lochgilphead, alongside a Carers’ Wellness Session in Campbeltown
• Wednesday 10 June – Parent Carers’ Wellness Day in Tarbert
• Thursday 11 June – Dropin Brunch and Men’s Group Afternoon Tea in Lochgilphead, plus Coffee & Cake and Seated Yoga sessions in Bowmore, Islay
These events are designed to offer carers a welcoming space to take a break, try something new and connect with others who understand their experiences.
We also hope to reach those who may not yet recognise themselves as carers. Many people provide regular, unpaid support without realising help is available to them.
You are not alone
This Carers Week, our message is simple: you matter, and support is here for you. If you’re caring for someone and need support, or simply want to take part in Carers Week activities, contact Dòchas Carers Centre today on 01546 600022, email enquiries@dochas.scot or visit www.dochas.scot
Reach out, get involved, and take the first step towards support, connection and time for yourself.
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