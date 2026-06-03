No matter the size of your community or how you connect, there are practical and meaningful steps you can take to make your community more carer friendly. Together, let’s build carer friendly communities – and make a real and lasting difference to the lives of carers everywhere.

• Business and services – making everyday tasks easier for carers by offering flexible or priority access • Community – sports clubs, faith groups, or community organisations creating opportunities for carers to feel connected • Education – schools, colleges, or universities identifying young and young adult carers and putting support in place to help them reach their potential • Health – GP practices, pharmacies or health services raising awareness amongst their staff to help identify and connect carers to support • Social care – taking a whole-family approach to ensure everyone gets the help they need • Work – offering flexible working to support employees to juggle paid work and caring

Carer friendly communities can exist anywhere carers live, work, study, or spend time. Even small changes in these places can, and do, make a big difference to carers’ daily lives. There’s lots of different ways carer friendly communities can help, for instance:

The UK’s 5.8 million unpaid carers are the backbone of our communities. Every day, they provide support to friends, family members, and loved ones. But are often overlooked, undervalued, and unsupported. They can face challenges in every part of their lives – affecting their health and wellbeing, education, careers and livelihoods, relationships, daily life, hopes and aspirations.

Carer friendly communities are places, spaces, services and community groups where unpaid carers are recognised, understood, and valued. They make support part of everyday life ensuring carers get the opportunities and help they need. They are made up of people who: • recognise unpaid carers and the vital role they play • understand the realities and impact of caring • take action to identify and support carers in practical ways

North Argyll Carers Centre

Across Oban, Lorn and the Isles, there are hundreds of people quietly holding families and communities together.

North Argyll Carers Centre currently supports 881 unpaid carers, from the age of five upwards, including people living on 10 of our islands. They are caring for partners, parents, children, friends and neighbours; often without recognition, and often without thinking of themselves as “carers” at all. Carers Week is an opportunity to change that, and this year’s theme of Carer Friendly Communities feels particularly important in a rural area like ours.

The reality is that most of us will, at some point in our lives, either become a carer or need care ourselves and yet many people do not identify as unpaid carers. They simply see themselves as doing what needs to be done for someone they love or care about.





The hidden impact of caring

Unpaid carers will almost always put the person they care for before themselves. That can mean missed appointments, cancelled plans, poor sleep, and very little time to look after their own health and wellbeing.

The demands of caring often increase gradually. There isn’t always a clear moment when someone steps into the role. It can creep up over time, until one day they realise just how much they are carrying.

Caring can affect every part of a person’s life: emotional wellbeing, physical health, relationships, financial security, employment, education, social connection and self-worth. Without the right support, carers can reach breaking point without even realising how depleted they have become.

What support can look like

At North Argyll Carers Centre, support is built around the individual, recognising that no two caring situations are the same. This includes person-centred

emotional and practical support, information on rights and entitlements and the development of Adult Carer Support Plans and Young Carer Statements to help carers identify what they need to sustain their role. The Centre also provides informal advocacy, helping carers have their voices heard.

Just as importantly, carers are supported to take breaks from caring, whether through access to short breaks, counselling and therapies, or time to themselves.

Alongside this, North Argyll Carers Centre runs a wide range of social, peer support and wellbeing activities for carers of all ages. These include regular groups, wellbeing sessions, family activities, young carers’ after-school clubs, intergenerational projects, and opportunities for carers and those they care for to take part together - both in Oban and across the islands. What these offer is something carers often lack: the space to breathe, reconnect with their own needs and recharge. Most carers want to continue to provide care but they need to be supported to stay well themselves in order to do that.

Tel: 01631 564422

Email: info@northargyllcarers.org.uk

Web northargyllcarers.org.uk