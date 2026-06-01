The celebration is being organised by The Burnside Bar, The Commercial Inn, The Feathers Inn and Scotia Bar, organisers of the popular annual Burnside Bash, and comes as Scotland prepares to take part in its first World Cup finals in 28 years.

Festivities will begin with a kilt walk from Campbeltown Ferry Terminal at 1.30pm on Saturday, June 13, with participants encouraged to don their kilts, tartan and Scotland tops before making their way to the Square.