Music, dancing and family entertainment will be on offer when a World Cup Bash takes place in the Burnside Square next week.
The celebration is being organised by The Burnside Bar, The Commercial Inn, The Feathers Inn and Scotia Bar, organisers of the popular annual Burnside Bash, and comes as Scotland prepares to take part in its first World Cup finals in 28 years.
Festivities will begin with a kilt walk from Campbeltown Ferry Terminal at 1.30pm on Saturday, June 13, with participants encouraged to don their kilts, tartan and Scotland tops before making their way to the Square.
There visitors can enjoy live music from local favourites Fling and DJ Joe McLean, while performances from Kintyre Schools Pipe Band, Highland dancers from James McCorkindale’s School of Dancing and Donna Milloy’s line dancers will add to the atmosphere.
A range of attractions has also been planned for families, including Balloon Lab, Huggy the therapy pony, face painting by Funky Chicken Fun, candy floss, popcorn and games for children. A bottle stall will also be among the attractions on offer.
Organisers said: “Get your kilts, Scotland tops and tartan ready and your dancing shoes on – it’s time for a proper Scottish celebration in the Burnside Square!”
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