Seals and otters often appear in the bay and birdwatchers may spot golden eagles, oystercatchers and other coastal species. Although Calgary feels far from the bustle of daily life, there is a small semi wild campsite suitable for small campervans only. Café and toilet facilities are nearby.

This is an excellent beach for families. The shallow water is ideal for paddling while the sand is perfect for digging, sculpting and running about. The Art in Nature Trail adds something special for younger visitors, combining a gentle coastal walk with creative outdoor installations.

Tobermory is only half an hour away and is instantly recognisable thanks to its colourful waterfront. The village is the cultural heart of Mull, with a museum, distillery, exhibitions and performances at the An Tobar Arts Centre, live music in the pubs and a busy wee harbour. There are plenty of places to eat, many celebrating the island’s excellent seafood.

Reach Mull by ferry to Craignure from Oban, to Tobermory from Kilchoan on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula or to Fishnish from Lochaline. From Craignure, Calgary is about a fifty-minute drive. Head north toward Tobermory, then turn west onto the B8073 and follow signs from Salen.

Located on the rugged northwest coast of the island, this idyllic horseshoe bay is famous for its vibrant natural beauty, machair grasses, and calm, sweeping shores.

Located on the rugged northwest coast of the island, this idyllic horseshoe bay is famous for its vibrant natural beauty, machair grasses, and calm, sweeping shores.

Treshnish is a collection of charming self-catering cottages and a shepherd’s hut set on a working farm near Calgary Bay on the Isle of Mull. Surrounded by spectacular coastal scenery and abundant wildlife, the accommodation offers a peaceful retreat for couples, families and walkers alike. With a strong commitment to sustainability and conservation, Treshnish provides the perfect base for exploring Mull’s dramatic landscapes while enjoying an authentic island escape. For more information www.treshnish.co.uk

West Highland Yachting Week is 25th - 31st July, and Mull is one of the bases for this celebrated annual event. In the evening the yachts gather in Tobermory, turning the harbour into a spectacular display of lights, masts and colour.

Mull is blessed with an extraordinary number of beaches. Croig and Langamull in the north, Duart and Laggan Sands in the centre and southeast, and Fidden and Knockvologan on the Ross of Mull are just a few highlights.

Calgary Bay is sponsored by Calgary Art Gallery

Calgary Gallery is a family-run art gallery located on the Isle of Mull, approximately 800 metres from Calgary Bay. Set within peaceful woodland beside the Calgary Art in Nature sculpture trail, it offers visitors an opportunity to experience both art and the island’s natural beauty.



Located around a 30-minute drive from Tobermory, Calgary Gallery offers a destination in its own right, as well as the perfect starting point for exploring Calgary Bay. Visitors can park for free at the gallery, browse the artwork and gift shop, pick up a map and set off along the Calgary Art in Nature sculpture trail, which winds through the woodland towards the beach. After exploring Calgary Bay, visitors can return to the gallery to browse the collection further and enjoy refreshments at the adjacent café.

The gallery showcases a regularly changing collection of work by established and emerging artists, carefully created by gallery owner Pippa Reade. Its collection includes paintings, sculpture, jewellery and other handcrafted pieces, with a strong emphasis on supporting the creative community on Mull. Many of the featured works are inspired by the island’s landscapes, coastline and wildlife. Don’t miss the ’Lunga’ exhibition starting on the 5th September 2026.

Starting at Calgary Gallery, the Art in Nature Sculpture Trail adds something special to a visit, combining a gentle woodland walk with creative outdoor installations and beautiful views towards the bay. The trail is a great way to experience the landscape on the walk to the beach, with something to discover for families, walkers and art lovers alike.

The adjoining Calgary Art in Nature sculpture trail winds through woodland towards the beach and has evolved over more than two decades under the care of owners Matthew and Julia Reade. Featuring a variety of sculptures integrated into the landscape, the trail provides an accessible, family-friendly walk with scenic views of Calgary Bay. Visitors can purchase a trail map from the gallery, with admission helping to support its continued development and maintenance.

Click HERE for more information about Calgary Gallery