Located on Charlotte Street in the heart of Port Ellen, Campbells of Islay is a newsagent, grocer, delicatessen and general store all under one roof. Whether you’re stocking up for a self-catering holiday, searching for everyday essentials or hoping to discover the very best local produce, you’ll find an impressive range of products carefully selected to showcase both Islay and Scotland.

Food lovers are particularly well catered for, with a superb deli featuring artisan cheeses, cured meats, hams, fresh rolls, spices, pulses, pasta and speciality ingredients, alongside fresh fruit and vegetables, household essentials and seasonal favourites. The store also champions locally produced food and drink, offering visitors the opportunity to take home an authentic taste of the island.

Friendly, welcoming and proudly independent, Campbells of Islay perfectly reflects the spirit of the island itself. Whether you’re a local resident or one of the many visitors exploring Islay’s spectacular coastline, it’s the ideal place to shop, browse and experience the warm welcome for which Islay is so well known.