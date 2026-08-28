It is easy to be swept along by the music at MOK Fest – the packed halls, the first notes from the stage, familiar faces meeting up, and the sense that, for a few days, Campbeltown has its own soundtrack.
But behind every concert is an astonishing amount of work that most of us never see.
While audiences revel in the tunes and atmosphere, there are countless people setting up sound and lighting, shifting equipment, checking tickets, welcoming performers, tidying halls and dealing with all the small practical jobs that make an event run smoothly.
Then there is the festival committee, volunteers, bar staff and sponsors, all giving their time, support and energy to an event that has become an integral fixture in the town’s calendar.
MOK Fest is special because it brings together all ages: young musicians taking their first steps on stage, established local performers, visiting acts and audiences who know how to give them a proper Kintyre welcome.
We are fortunate to have an event of this scale on our doorstep – and fortunate, too, to have so many people willing to put in the work to make it happen.
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