Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.

(Please note this is an experimental service)

What other community events bring people together in Campbeltown throughout the year?

How is Campbeltown’s harbour being used by residents, businesses, and visitors?

Which local industries provide jobs in Campbeltown beyond tourism and festivals?

What historic places can visitors explore around Campbeltown and nearby Kintyre?

Which transport links connect Campbeltown with the rest of Argyll?