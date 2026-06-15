Campbeltown was awash with tartan, kilts and Saltire flags on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Scotland’s return to the World Cup finals for the first time in 28 years.
The town’s World Cup Bash brought together people of all ages for an afternoon of music, dancing and family entertainment in Burnside Square ahead of Scotland’s opening match of the tournament.
Festivities began with a colourful kilt walk from Campbeltown Ferry Terminal, with participants making their way along Hall Street and up Main Street to the Burnside Square.
Leading the procession were the Hugs of Argyll therapy ponies, dressed in kilts, followed by Springbank Campbeltown Pipe Band, led by drum major Liam Renton.
Donna Milloy’s line dancers also took part, while many others joined the walk as it made its way through the town centre.
Crowds lined the streets to watch the procession, with glengarries, kilts, tartan outfits, Scotland tops and Saltires creating a sea of blue and white in support of the national team.
Once at the Burnside Square, the pipe band performed for the crowd before an afternoon of entertainment including line dancing, Highland dancing and Scottish country dancing.
AM Transport provided a lorry which was transformed into a stage for the event, hosting musical entertainment from local favourites Fling, DJ Joe McLean and singer-songwriter Che Martin.
Families were well catered for throughout the afternoon, with a host of activities and attractions for children. Entertainment included Funky Chicken Fun, Balloon Lab, toys, games and stalls, while free popcorn and candyfloss proved popular with younger visitors.
The largely dry conditions encouraged a strong turnout, with several generations of families enjoying the celebrations together.
The event concluded with a traditional rendition of Loch Lomond, bringing the community celebration to a fitting close.
The World Cup Bash was organised by The Burnside Bar, The Commercial Inn, The Feathers Inn and Scotia Bar, alongside community champion Helen Gilchrist, who helped organise much of the children’s entertainment.
The organisers said they were delighted with how the event had gone and thanked everyone who turned out and joined in the fun to show their support for Scotland.
The celebrations were made even sweeter when Scotland opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Haiti in the early hours of Sunday morning – the nation’s first win at the World Cup finals since 1990.
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