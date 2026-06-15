The town’s World Cup Bash brought together people of all ages for an afternoon of music, dancing and family entertainment in Burnside Square ahead of Scotland’s opening match of the tournament.

Festivities began with a colourful kilt walk from Campbeltown Ferry Terminal, with participants making their way along Hall Street and up Main Street to the Burnside Square.

Leading the procession were the Hugs of Argyll therapy ponies, dressed in kilts, followed by Springbank Campbeltown Pipe Band, led by drum major Liam Renton.