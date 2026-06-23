Campbeltown Guides are £550 better off thanks to the generosity of local crafters and shoppers who supported Nimble Fingers’ first craft fair of the year.
The event, held in Campbeltown Town Hall, attracted a full hall of visitors, with proceeds from the raffle, kitchen, baking stall, gift stall and silver collection going to the local Guides unit.
The day got off to a colourful start thanks to a balloon arch donated by Vikki’s Acrylic Treasures, which welcomed visitors to the town hall.
Guide leaders Rhona O’May and Hayley Lowdon, assisted by Guides Emma Ramsay and Eva McFadyen, offered a helping hand throughout the day, manning the baking and gift stall, as well as serving refreshments.
To celebrate Scotland qualifying for the World Cup, organisers increased the top raffle prize to £100, with Meg Robertson the delighted winner.
Nimble Fingers member Kate O’May of Kate’s Krafts said: “We would like to thank all the crafters, Tesco, the Co-op and members of the public for their generous donations of raffle prizes.
“Thanks also go to everyone who donated baking, and to Wilma McKinven for the soft toys sold on our gift stall.”
Members of Nimble Fingers presented a cheque for £550 to Campbeltown Guides at a gathering last Wednesday evening. The unit plans to use the donation to help fund future trips.
The group’s next craft fair will be held in Campbeltown Town Hall on Saturday, September 12, with proceeds going to Drumlemble Primary School and ELC.
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