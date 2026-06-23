The event, held in Campbeltown Town Hall, attracted a full hall of visitors, with proceeds from the raffle, kitchen, baking stall, gift stall and silver collection going to the local Guides unit.

Guides Eva McFadyen and Emma Ramsay helping on the baking stall.

Guides Eva McFadyen and Emma Ramsay helping on the baking stall.

The day got off to a colourful start thanks to a balloon arch donated by Vikki’s Acrylic Treasures, which welcomed visitors to the town hall.

Guide leaders Rhona O’May and Hayley Lowdon, assisted by Guides Emma Ramsay and Eva McFadyen, offered a helping hand throughout the day, manning the baking and gift stall, as well as serving refreshments.

To celebrate Scotland qualifying for the World Cup, organisers increased the top raffle prize to £100, with Meg Robertson the delighted winner.