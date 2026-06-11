Unpaid carers are the people who provide care and support to family members, friends, or neighbours. They don’t always live with the person or people they care for. The people they support can be affected by disability, physical or mental ill-health, frailty, or substance misuse. Anybody can become a carer, at any age, from the very young to much older people.
While it can be hugely rewarding to take care of a loved one, there are many issues that can have an impact on the carer themselves, from financial strain to a lack of time, from emotional stress to physical tiredness. The Argyll & Bute Citizens Advice Bureau (ABCAB) is here to provide advice and support to anyone experiencing diffi culties - we’re here to give you clarity and a positive way to move forward.
And our Social Policy work takes this a step further, by speaking up for unpaid carers to raise awareness of the challenges they face and help shape future policies for the better. In 2023, ABCAB worked with local unpaid carers to research the impact that the rising cost of living was having on those in rural areas. It is already known that in Argyll and Bute there are fewer options to shop economically and almost half of the area has no access to cheaper energy on mains gas. We also know that healthcare can be difficult to juggle and sometimes incurs travel costs to Glasgow or Inverclyde. We shared our research findings with local and national policy makers, advocating for unpaid carers to improve understanding of what they do and to help strengthen carer’s rights.
Whether you care for a spouse or a parent, a friend or a child with extra care needs, you can contact ABCAB for support. We’re at the heart of the community and offer a wide range of services.
Benefit Advice
Understanding the complex rules about benefits can be very time consuming and hard to grasp. ABCAB advisers can help by carrying out a ‘benefits check’ to establish what you may be eligible for and by giving you a clearer explanation of relevant benefits such as:
Household Bills
ABCAB advisers are also on hand to assist with the cost of living and the recent rises that have left so many people struggling.
NHS Services
The PASS (Patient Advice and Support Service) at ABCAB supports anyone who uses NHS Scotland to:
Debt Advice
Being registered with the FCA means we can give people advice and support with multiple debts to help find suitable and sustainable options for managing debt. We can help you to:
These are just a few of the services we offer. Whatever your concern, you can contact the Bureau for assistance – we can arrange a one-to-one appointment, in person or by phone, or refer you to another local or national group that provides the help you are seeking.
As an unpaid carer we understand you already have your hands full, so let us provide you with free, impartial and confidential advice to tackle the challenges that can make things more difficult to manage.
Telephone 01546 60550 for more informatin visit www.abcab.org.uk
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