While it can be hugely rewarding to take care of a loved one, there are many issues that can have an impact on the carer themselves, from financial strain to a lack of time, from emotional stress to physical tiredness. The Argyll & Bute Citizens Advice Bureau (ABCAB) is here to provide advice and support to anyone experiencing diffi culties - we’re here to give you clarity and a positive way to move forward.

And our Social Policy work takes this a step further, by speaking up for unpaid carers to raise awareness of the challenges they face and help shape future policies for the better. In 2023, ABCAB worked with local unpaid carers to research the impact that the rising cost of living was having on those in rural areas. It is already known that in Argyll and Bute there are fewer options to shop economically and almost half of the area has no access to cheaper energy on mains gas. We also know that healthcare can be difficult to juggle and sometimes incurs travel costs to Glasgow or Inverclyde. We shared our research findings with local and national policy makers, advocating for unpaid carers to improve understanding of what they do and to help strengthen carer’s rights.