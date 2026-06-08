Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14, the event will see a variety of private gardens across Clachan open to visitors from 11am to 4pm each day.

Wristband tickets and maps can be purchased from 10.30am at the marquee in the old hall grounds, with admission priced at £10 for both days. Children under 12 will be free.

Alongside the chance to stop and smell the roses, visitors can browse a selection of plants and home baking for sale, while refreshments will be available throughout the day at the old hall grounds marquee and at the Battery gardens.

The event offers an opportunity to explore a picturesque corner of Kintyre while helping a community cause, with all proceeds going towards Clachan Village Hall.