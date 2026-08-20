A coffee morning in Carradale will give villagers the chance to catch up with ultra-runner Marlene Baillie while helping her fundraising efforts cross the finish line.
The event, in aid of Down’s Syndrome Scotland, will take place at Carradale Fire Station from 10am to midday on Saturday, August 29.
It follows Marlene’s epic completion of the 215-mile Race Across Scotland earlier this month, when she crossed the country from Portpatrick to Cockburnspath along the Southern Upland Way.
The 54-year-old completed the gruelling ultramarathon in 80 hours, 36 minutes and 47 seconds, finishing fourth woman and 18th overall.
Marlene took on the challenge in memory of her late brother Stephen, who had Down’s syndrome, raising more than £1,800 for Down’s Syndrome Scotland.
The coffee morning, organised by East Kintyre Community Council members Audrey Willan, Elinor Prince and Jose MacKinnon, will provide a final fundraising boost.
Marlene will be there to meet supporters and answer any questions they may have about her adventure.
Tea, coffee and cakes will be available by donation, while a raffle will offer plenty of prizes.
Everyone is welcome to go along and support the cause.
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