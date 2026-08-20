The event, in aid of Down’s Syndrome Scotland, will take place at Carradale Fire Station from 10am to midday on Saturday, August 29.

Marlene took on the challenge in memory of her late brother, Stephen.

Marlene took on the challenge in memory of her late brother, Stephen.

It follows Marlene’s epic completion of the 215-mile Race Across Scotland earlier this month, when she crossed the country from Portpatrick to Cockburnspath along the Southern Upland Way.

The 54-year-old completed the gruelling ultramarathon in 80 hours, 36 minutes and 47 seconds, finishing fourth woman and 18th overall.

Marlene took on the challenge in memory of her late brother Stephen, who had Down’s syndrome, raising more than £1,800 for Down’s Syndrome Scotland.