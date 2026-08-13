The goal of this pilot project is to make it easier for people living in and visiting Fort William to make short journeys by walking, wheeling or cycling, through a colour-coded wayfinding system and journey planner.

This innovative pilot will deliver the Fort William Wayfinding strategy in a cost-effective, low-impact way which could be replicated across other towns in the region.

The routes are designed to link residential areas with key services such as schools, shops and visitor attractions.