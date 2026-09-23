Located on the A828 between Ballachulish and Connel, The Linnhe is managed by the award-winning team at The Pierhouse Hotel in the nearby village of Port Appin.

The castle and loch-view venue opened its doors earlier this year and has quickly established itself as a ‘go to’ café on the Argyll coast, as well as a valuable local community asset.



From 4pm-7pm on Saturday November 21, Gourock-based weaver and textile designer Heather Shields will lead the weaving workshop for up to 20 people at The Linnhe.



Heather, who is also a textile technician at Glasgow School of Art, will be showing people basic weaving techniques, including colour mixing and creating texture inspired by Scotland’s ever-changing weather, the sea and coastal environments.



This workshop is perfect for beginners. Participants will leave with a small woven colour study or bookmark to take home with them.