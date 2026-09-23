A ‘Coastal Weaving & Wine Tasting’ workshop is being staged at The Linnhe Storehouse and Café in Argyll on Saturday November 21, as part of the venue’s plans for an ongoing community events line-up.
Located on the A828 between Ballachulish and Connel, The Linnhe is managed by the award-winning team at The Pierhouse Hotel in the nearby village of Port Appin.
The castle and loch-view venue opened its doors earlier this year and has quickly established itself as a ‘go to’ café on the Argyll coast, as well as a valuable local community asset.
From 4pm-7pm on Saturday November 21, Gourock-based weaver and textile designer Heather Shields will lead the weaving workshop for up to 20 people at The Linnhe.
Heather, who is also a textile technician at Glasgow School of Art, will be showing people basic weaving techniques, including colour mixing and creating texture inspired by Scotland’s ever-changing weather, the sea and coastal environments.
This workshop is perfect for beginners. Participants will leave with a small woven colour study or bookmark to take home with them.
There will also be coastal-inspired wine tasting and a selection of light bites showcasing the very best of local Argyll coast produce.
Dunoon-based wine expert Eva Franceschi from Corney and Barrow will lead the curated wine tasting, sampling four featured wines, from Portugal, Chile, Spain and the UK all hand-picked for their coastal connections.
Up to 20 spaces are available at the ‘Coastal Weaving and Wine Tasting’ event. Tickets are priced at £65 per person.
The Linnhe now provides space and catering for groups of up to 55 people for private events and meetings.
To find out more about the ‘Coastal Weaving & Wine Tasting’ event at The Linnhe; Storehouse and Café on Saturday November 21, go to thelinnhe.co.uk/&source=gmail&ust=1790158100591000&usg=AOvVaw2lcYdSqdNWStxjijmQ5kvu">thelinnhe.co.uk and follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/thelinnhe&source=gmail&ust=1790158100591000&usg=AOvVaw390Ry9rxPo_scTb981PhOz">www.instagram.com/thelinnhe
Open seven days a week, The Linnhe offers breathtaking panoramic views over Loch Linnhe; Castle Stalker; Sgeir Bhuidhe Lighthouse; and the islands of Mull and Lismore towards the Ardnamurchan peninsula.
The daytime menu showcases home baking, seasonal soup, sandwiches, a selection of breakfast rolls and all-day cooked Scottish breakfasts, as well as hot and chilled drinks.
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