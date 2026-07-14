Southend Parish Church is inviting the community to tuck into some tasty treats at a cream teas evening in Dunaverty Hall next week.
The fundraising event will take place on Wednesday, July 22, from 7pm until 9pm, giving visitors the chance to enjoy a traditional cream tea while catching up with friends and neighbours.
There will also be a sale of work, with a variety of stalls offering plenty to browse throughout the evening.
Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going towards the work of Southend Parish Church.
Organisers are extending a warm invitation to everyone in the community to come along and support the event.
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