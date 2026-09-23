More than 100 artists, creative practitioners, cultural organisations, and community representatives from across the region came together for the Highlands’ first Cultural Assembly.
The aim of the gathering was to create a stronger, collective voice for the sector and provide a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and collective action.
One of its key priorities will be helping to shape new arts and cultural strategy for the Highlands.
Representatives travelled from across the Highland Council area, including Skye and Lochaber, to take part in the gathering at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness.
Following an opening performance by Lochalsh Gaelic poet Ceitidh Campbell, attendees took part in a series of quick form visual presentations showcasing the breadth and diversity of cultural activity taking place across the region.
The presentations were followed by open discussions exploring the future of arts and culture in the region.
Fiona Dalgetty, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Fèis Rois, who convened the first Assembly, said: "The atmosphere throughout the day was overwhelmingly positive.
"The agenda was set by the room, and everyone had the opportunity to raise the issues that mattered most to them.
"We want this to become a democratic forum for cultural life in the Highlands. There was a real appetite from attendees to work together, strengthen relationships and find creative solutions to the opportunities and challenges facing our communities."
Organisers will now review the discussions and identify priorities for the assembly moving forward.
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