Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) has welcomed last week’s renewed focus on youth unemployment, highlighting not only the critical role that sustained employer engagement and meaningful work based experiences play in supporting young people to prepare for, and progress into, employment, but also the wider impact unemployment can have on young people, including on mental health and wellbeing. DYW believes fair and secure work is part of the solution to these wider challenges.

DYW brings together employers, education and partners across Scotland to help young people develop the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to make informed choices about their futures and to succeed in the world of work. Over the last year DYW in Argyll & Bute has worked with over 300 employers, delivering over 180 employerled activities, which have seen more than 4000 attendances by young people – creating meaningful, structured opportunities to engage with the world of work. Across Scotland, the voluntary nature of that employer engagement alone represented an economic value of over £20 million in the last year.

Evidence from delivery DYW’s experience on the ground consistently shows that structured, workbased activity helps reduce barriers for both young people and employers. Evidence from national and regional programmes demonstrates that opportunities such as work tasters, mentoring, and employerled projects increase young people’s understanding of the workplace, build confidence and develop practical and transferable skills. One example is DYW’s Argyll & Bute sponsorship of the Barista Skills programme, currently delivered across seven Secondary Schools at present, with further schools preparing to offer this in the next academic year. By developing practical customer service skills, confidence, teamwork and industry specific experience, the programme helps prepare young people for roles in cafés, hotels, restaurants, visitor attractions and retail - sectors that consistently report recruitment challenges locally. As a result, the programme not only enhances learners’ employability but also contributes to strengthening the future workforce in key local industries. This approach also benefits employers by reducing the perceived risk of engagement, allowing them to introduce young people to their workplace in a supported and proportionate way, and helping to build future talent pipelines.

Sandy Begbie CBE, Chair of the DYW Employers Forum and Chief Executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE), said:

“Employers across Scotland are committed to playing an active role in supporting young people into work. Through Developing the Young Workforce, employers are already working with schools and partners to provide meaningful, practical experiences that help young people build confidence, develop skills and make informed decisions about their future. What matters most is continuing to focus on what works – supporting both young people and employers to engage in ways that are sustainable and effective.” Employer commitment across Scotland Employers across Scotland continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting young people, even in a challenging labour market. Through DYW, employers of all sizes and sectors are contributing time, expertise and opportunities – from careers talks and mentoring through to workbased learning, apprenticeships and entrylevel roles. This collective effort reflects a shared understanding that early, positive exposure to the world of work is essential in helping young people navigate key transition points, particularly from education into employment, training or further learning.