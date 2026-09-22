Ardrishaig Hall will be the venue for this year’s exhibition on October 3-4, where tables will be groaning with everything from model cranes to cars and ferries to ocean-going liners.



Organisers Goldie Ross, Michael and Mary Harvey, Neil Johnson and Kenny Mitchell are hoping that the turn-out will be as good as it was last year, where between and small entry fee, a raffle and a small charge for exhibitors tables saw more than £3,000 raised and shared between a number of local charities and causes.