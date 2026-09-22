Once again diecast model enthusiasts from Mid Argll and beyond are packing up their precious exhibits and bringing them into one space for their annual charity fundraiser.
Ardrishaig Hall will be the venue for this year’s exhibition on October 3-4, where tables will be groaning with everything from model cranes to cars and ferries to ocean-going liners.
Organisers Goldie Ross, Michael and Mary Harvey, Neil Johnson and Kenny Mitchell are hoping that the turn-out will be as good as it was last year, where between and small entry fee, a raffle and a small charge for exhibitors tables saw more than £3,000 raised and shared between a number of local charities and causes.
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