Set within peaceful woodland just 800 metres from the bay, Calgary Gallery showcases an ever-changing collection of work from some of Mull’s most talented artists and makers, alongside carefully selected artists from further afield. From vibrant landscape paintings inspired by the island’s dramatic scenery to handcrafted jewellery, ceramics, sculpture, textiles and unique gifts, every visit offers something new to discover. The gallery takes great pride in supporting the island’s thriving creative community, making it an ideal place to take home a truly authentic piece of Mull.

What makes Calgary Gallery especially unique is its close connection with the surrounding landscape. Right beside the gallery begins the renowned Calgary Art in Nature sculpture trail, a delightful woodland walk featuring imaginative sculptures hidden among the trees before opening onto spectacular views of Calgary Bay. Suitable for families, walkers and art lovers alike, the trail transforms a simple walk to the beach into an unforgettable experience, blending creativity with one of Scotland’s most spectacular coastal settings.