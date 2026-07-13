Just a short stroll from the breathtaking white sands of Calgary Bay, one of the Isle of Mull’s most iconic beaches, Calgary Gallery is much more than an art gallery - it’s a destination in its own right. Whether you’re spending a day exploring the coast, enjoying a beach walk or discovering the island’s hidden gems, this welcoming family-run attraction offers the perfect place to pause, browse and be inspired.
Set within peaceful woodland just 800 metres from the bay, Calgary Gallery showcases an ever-changing collection of work from some of Mull’s most talented artists and makers, alongside carefully selected artists from further afield. From vibrant landscape paintings inspired by the island’s dramatic scenery to handcrafted jewellery, ceramics, sculpture, textiles and unique gifts, every visit offers something new to discover. The gallery takes great pride in supporting the island’s thriving creative community, making it an ideal place to take home a truly authentic piece of Mull.
What makes Calgary Gallery especially unique is its close connection with the surrounding landscape. Right beside the gallery begins the renowned Calgary Art in Nature sculpture trail, a delightful woodland walk featuring imaginative sculptures hidden among the trees before opening onto spectacular views of Calgary Bay. Suitable for families, walkers and art lovers alike, the trail transforms a simple walk to the beach into an unforgettable experience, blending creativity with one of Scotland’s most spectacular coastal settings.
After exploring the gallery and sculpture trail, visitors can relax at the neighbouring café, where fresh home baking, light lunches and excellent coffee provide the perfect reward before or after a walk on the beach. The café is open Sunday to Thursday and serves lunch, snacks and home baking from 12pm – 2pm. Check out the website for more information including bookable twice-weekly pilates sessions as part of the offering!
Together, the gallery, café and stunning surroundings create a memorable day out that captures everything people love about Mull – outstanding scenery, warm island hospitality and a flourishing creative spirit.
With free entry to the gallery and gift shop, free parking, a warm welcome for families and dogs, and an unbeatable location just minutes from one of Scotland’s finest beaches, Calgary Gallery has become an essential stop for visitors exploring the north-west of Mull. Whether you’re searching for a special souvenir, a thoughtful gift, or simply somewhere to slow down and soak up the atmosphere, you’ll find inspiration around every corner.
As proud sponsors of Calgary Bay in our Life’s a Beach series, Calgary Gallery perfectly reflects the creativity, beauty and sense of place that make this remarkable corner of Mull so unforgettable.
Key info:
Opening Hours
• Gallery & Gift Shop: Tuesday to Sunday, 10.30am – 4.30pm (closed Mondays)
• Sculpture Trail: Open daily during daylight hours (weather permitting; closed during strong winds). A small admission charge of £2.50 per adult applies.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.