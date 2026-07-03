Taking place as the culmination of a week-long celebration of Scotland’s island distilleries, the finale promises a day of exclusive tastings, behind-the-scenes experiences and island hospitality in one of the country’s most spectacular whisky settings.

The Hebridean Whisky Festival, organised by the Hebridean Whisky Trail, runs from September 5-12 and showcases eight distilleries: North Uist, Tobermory, Benbecula, Torabhaig, Isle of Harris, Isle of Tiree, Talisker and Isle of Raasay, known for its signature lightly peated style of whisky.

Visitors to the finale will have the opportunity to meet the distillery team and take part in a programme of specially curated experiences, including the release of a special festival bottling – The Hebridean Whisky Cask 2026 and a panel discussion featuring representatives from all eight festival distilleries