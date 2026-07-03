Fresh from being named Visitor Attraction of the Year at the World Whiskies Awards 2026, Isle of Raasay Distillery will welcome whisky enthusiasts from around the world this September as it hosts the grand finale of the Hebridean Whisky Festival 2026.
Taking place as the culmination of a week-long celebration of Scotland’s island distilleries, the finale promises a day of exclusive tastings, behind-the-scenes experiences
The Hebridean Whisky Festival, organised by the Hebridean Whisky Trail, runs from September 5-12 and showcases eight distilleries: North Uist, Tobermory, Benbecula,
Visitors to the finale will have the opportunity to meet the distillery team and take part in a programme of specially curated experiences, including the release of a special festival bottling – The Hebridean Whisky Cask 2026 and a panel discussion featuring representatives from all eight festival distilleries
Alongside the whisky programme, visitors can enjoy a range of food offerings throughout the day, including signature dishes from Chef Clare Coghill of Café Cùil, Isle of Skye Ice Cream, and evening wood-fired pizzas from Katherine & Lisa Pizza. Plus, boat excursions around Raasay can be booked in partnership with Raasay House and there will be live music, courtesy of local Hebridean musicians.
Visitors looking to make a weekend of the celebrations can even stay on-site at the distillery.
Now entering its fifth year, the Hebridean Whisky Festival is set to be the most ambitious yet, bolstered by significant support from VisitScotland. The festival has become a highlight of Scotland’s whisky calendar, attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond to experience the distinctive character of the Hebrides and its island distilleries.
Tickets for the Hebridean Whisky Festival Finale at Isle of Raasay Distillery are priced at £10 per person. Capacity is limited, so advance booking is recommended.
Interested. Go here www.hebrideanwhisky.com/&source=gmail&ust=1783002642551000&usg=AOvVaw1FrN4VkaQvmRDPyj72SQ6t">www.hebrideanwhisky.com.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.