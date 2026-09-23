Runners and outdoor enthusiasts in Fort William are being invited to lace up their trainers and join the new Ellis Brigham Run Club.
The mountain sports specialists, who have been part of the Fort William outdoor community for more than 40 years, are launching a series of free running events designed to bring local runners together and explore some of the area’s trails hosted by the store team.
The session takes place on Wednesday, September 30, from 6.30pm, at Ellis Brigham, Belford Road, Fort William, PH33 6BT, in partnership with outdoor brand Inov8.
Runners will have the opportunity to put the new Trailfly Pro shoes through their paces during a guided 5–7km trail run, alongside fellow runners and members of the Ellis Brigham team.
Following the run, participants can enjoy complimentary pizza and a drink while having the chance to chat with other local runners and find out more about the Run Club.
Those taking part will also receive an exclusive 15 per cent discount on Inov8 products for up to seven days after the event.
The Ellis Brigham team hopes the new Run Club will provide a friendly opportunity for people to get outdoors, discover some of the trails around Fort William and meet other runners in the local community.
Places for the event are free but must be booked in advance.
To reserve your place, visit:
www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ellis-brigham-run-club-x-inov8-tickets-2000953952135
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