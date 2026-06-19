The Emerging Musicians Performance Series will see a series of high-quality live music performances at Stonefield Castle Hotel near Tarbert.

The concerts have been organised by Fèis an Tairbeirt to showcase several of Scotland’s emerging traditional musicians alongside some of the area’s young learners.

The first gig will feature a wide range of traditional songs and new compositions from Gaelic singer and guitarist Kaitlin Ross supported by Ross Miller on bagpipes.

There will also be a short performance from Fèis an Tairbeirt’s own accordion pupils.