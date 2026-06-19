People in Mid Argyll and Kintyre are being offered the chance to see some of Scotland’s best young musicians in a series of concerts on their doorstep.
The Emerging Musicians Performance Series will see a series of high-quality live music performances at Stonefield Castle Hotel near Tarbert.
The concerts have been organised by Fèis an Tairbeirt to showcase several of Scotland’s emerging traditional musicians alongside some of the area’s young learners.
The first gig will feature a wide range of traditional songs and new compositions from Gaelic singer and guitarist Kaitlin Ross supported by Ross Miller on bagpipes.
There will also be a short performance from Fèis an Tairbeirt’s own accordion pupils.
Specialising in Gaelic, folk song and guitar, Kaitlin Ross is a member of folk band Eabhal, who have been nominated for ‘Up and Coming Artist’ and ‘Folk Band of The Year’ at the MG Alba Trad Awards.
A world champion piper, Ross Miller is a member of Inveraray and District Pipe Band and the well-known Celtic fusion rock band Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
Together, Kaitlin and Ross will perform a lively programme of energetic traditional tunes and well-known Gaelic songs.
Tickets for the event at 2.30pm on Sunday 12 July cost £10 with concessions just £8. And, in a bid to inspire the next generation of musicians, under-18s can attend free.
Fèis an Tairbeirt treasurer Muriel MacKaveney said: “This project will allow our existing professional fèis tutors to showcase their talents, compositions and give our local young learners a unique chance to perform publicly.
“These young tutors began their careers during the Covid pandemic, when opportunities for touring, gigging, and establishing themselves as performers were severely limited.
“We hope this project will help support them in rebuilding performing opportunities while inspiring the next generation to realise the potential of their own abilities by placing them on stage alongside the best of Scotland’s young talent.
“These events will allow the local community and our young learners—many of whom rarely see traditional instruments performed live—to experience some excellent music locally.
“Moran taing to Fèisean nan Gàidheal, Argyll and Bute Council and Creative Scotland as the concerts would not have been possible without their generous support.”
Booking for all events can be done through Eventbrite by searching for Fèis an Tairbeirt.
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