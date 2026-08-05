In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy meets Distillery and Events manager Iona Buick and discovers how vision, creativity and local collaboration have breathed new life into this vibrant destination.
The brainchild of the late, great Marquess of Bute, Johnny Dumfries, Bute Yard is home to Bute Distillery and Bute Brew and boasts creative spaces and a packed programme of events. Bute Yard has become a place where locals and visitors come together to eat, drink, relax and connect.
Discover Iona’s story and the inspiring work behind a project helping to shape the future of the Isle of Bute.
For more episodes dropping each Thursday, visit www.westcoasttoday.co.uk/blether
With thanks to our sponsor Wild About Argyll
SHOWNOTES:
Iona Buick is the Distillery and Events Manager at the Isle of Bute Distillery and one of the key driving forces behind the success of Bute Yard and its award-winning spirits, beers and lagers. After moving to the Isle of Bute during Covid, Iona has lead the distillery’s innovative approach to product excellence while welcoming visitors from around the world to discover the flavours, stories and spirit of the island at Bute Yard.
Find out more at www.buteyard.com
Blether in the Heather Team:
Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy
Podcast producer: Stephen Day
Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig
Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk
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