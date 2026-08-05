In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy meets Distillery and Events manager Iona Buick and discovers how vision, creativity and local collaboration have breathed new life into this vibrant destination.

The brainchild of the late, great Marquess of Bute, Johnny Dumfries, Bute Yard is home to Bute Distillery and Bute Brew and boasts creative spaces and a packed programme of events. Bute Yard has become a place where locals and visitors come together to eat, drink, relax and connect. Discover Iona’s story and the inspiring work behind a project helping to shape the future of the Isle of Bute.

Busy, bustling, vibrant Bute Yard

Isle of Bute Distillery at Bute Yard - where craftsmanship meets creativity in the heart of Rothesay