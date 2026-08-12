Step behind the imposing stone walls of one of Scotland’s most fascinating visitor attractions and uncover the gripping stories of crime, punishment and justice.

In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy meets warder Shane Smalley inside the courtroom at Inveraray Jail to explore the remarkable history behind this award-winning attraction, hear about The Escape Room and how they bring it all to life through immersive experiences, costumed characters and captivating storytelling.

For more episodes dropping each Thursday, visit www.westcoasttoday.co.uk/blether



With thanks to our sponsor Wild About Argyll

SHOWNOTES:



Shane Smalley is the rather intimidating prison warder at Inveraray Jail. Actually he’s not intimidating at all - he’s loads of fun as you may have seen from his popular social media reels.



Shane is one of the personalities behind Inveraray Jail and Escape Room, bringing plenty of humour, enthusiasm and character to one of Argyll’s best-known visitor attractions. He has a real passion for making history entertaining and accessible, sharing the stories of the people who once passed through the Jail while giving visitors an experience that is anything but a traditional museum visit.

Find out more at www.inverarayjail.co.uk





Blether in the Heather Team:

Podcast presenter: Nicky Murphy

Podcast producer: Stephen Day

Podcast production assistant: Christine Craig

Email: nmurphy@wyvexmedia.co.uk