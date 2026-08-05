Wild About Argyll is your trusted guide to discovering everything Argyll & the Isles has to offer. From unforgettable places to stay and eat to inspiring attractions, outdoor adventures, local events and hidden gems, it helps visitors make the most of every trip. Featuring hundreds of local businesses and experiences, the website makes it easy to plan, explore and uncover the very best of the region, while supporting the local businesses that make Argyll such a special destination.

From wildlife encounters and island adventures to history, heritage and hands-on fun, discover inspiring indoor and outdoor family days out across Argyll & the Isles.

Highlan Coos - always a special sight to see. Photo credit: Jo Maclean Discover Argyll’s spectacular landscapes through unforgettable outdoor adventures and nature experiences:



NATURE BASED Argyll Beaver Centre - Mid Argyll Visitor centre in Knapdale’s temperate rainforest, offering displays, family learning and bookable guided walks exploring the area’s beavers and wider wildlife. Wings of Wilderness

Offering immersive, hands-on falconry and bird-of-prey experiences that combine wildlife encounters with conservation education. Achinreir Farm Welcomes visitors to enjoy this peaceful, secluded farm and its heritage and culture - with bookable guided walks and Highland Fold Ice Cream for a tasty treat! Heathery Heights – Mid Argyll Bespoke guided walks and foraging for individuals, small groups, and families seeking adventure and solace in the beauty of our natural landscapes.

Bespoke guided walks and foraging for individuals, small groups, and families seeking adventure and solace in the beauty of our natural landscapes - Heathery Heights

Wildlife tours depart throughout the day, visiting the Gulf of Corryvreckan, home of the world’s third-largest whirlpool. From 4 years old. - Seafari Adventures

Explore Argyll’s stunning coastline with unforgettable boat trips, cruises and tours.



BOAT TRIPS & TOURS Cowal Cruises Family-friendly boat cruises from Tighnabruaich exploring the scenic Kyles of Bute, combining local history, wildlife spotting and spectacular coastal scenery. Crinan Canal Cruises Relaxing cruises along Britain’s ‘most beautiful shortcut’, discovering canal history, wildlife, locks, swing bridges and beautiful Mid Argyll scenery. Bute Boat Tours Ltd

RIB trips from Rothesay exploring the Kyles of Bute, nearby islands, coastal villages and the wildlife and scenery of the Clyde Coast. Sea Kayak Oban

Guided sea-kayaking experiences exploring Oban’s coastline and marine wildlife. Selected family trips are available from age eight, with minimum ages varying by experience.

Basking Shark Scotland

Award-winning experiences offering unforgettable basking shark encounters and unique snorkelling and swimming with gentle marine giants. From 8 years old. Sealife Adventures

Wildlife boat trips near Oban searching for whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, sea eagles and the famous Corryvreckan Whirlpool. Suitable for all ages. West Coast Tours from Oban

Day tours from Oban combining ferry, coach and boat travel to explore Mull, Iona, Staffa and the Treshnish Isles, with scenery, wildlife and local history along the way. Islay Sea Adventures

Boat trips from Port Ellen exploring Islay’s coastline through wildlife, fishing, seafood and Corryvreckan experiences, with bespoke private charters available to more distant islands. Seafari Adventures

Wildlife tours depart throughout the day, visiting the Gulf of Corryvreckan, home of the world’s third-largest whirlpool. From 4 years old.

Relax and unwind in nature at Portavadie Spa

Get out on the water with an abundance of coastal activities on offer

Historic mansion overlooking Loch Fyne, with seasonal public house tours and private tours by arrangement. Its Woodland Garden, giant trees and family trails are open year-round. - Ardkinglas Woodland Estate

Pedal through spectacular landscapes and discover Argyll at your own pace