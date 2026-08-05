From wildlife encounters and island adventures to history, heritage and hands-on fun, discover inspiring indoor and outdoor family days out across Argyll & the Isles.
Discover Argyll’s spectacular landscapes through unforgettable outdoor adventures and nature experiences:
NATURE BASED
Argyll Beaver Centre - Mid Argyll
Visitor centre in Knapdale’s temperate rainforest, offering displays, family learning and bookable guided walks exploring the area’s beavers and wider wildlife.
Offering immersive, hands-on falconry and bird-of-prey experiences that combine wildlife encounters with conservation education.
Welcomes visitors to enjoy this peaceful, secluded farm and its heritage and culture - with bookable guided walks and Highland Fold Ice Cream for a tasty treat!
Bespoke guided walks and foraging for individuals, small groups, and families seeking adventure and solace in the beauty of our natural landscapes.
Explore Argyll’s stunning coastline with unforgettable boat trips, cruises and tours.
BOAT TRIPS & TOURS
Family-friendly boat cruises from Tighnabruaich exploring the scenic Kyles of Bute, combining local history, wildlife spotting and spectacular coastal scenery.
Relaxing cruises along Britain’s ‘most beautiful shortcut’, discovering canal history, wildlife, locks, swing bridges and beautiful Mid Argyll scenery.
RIB trips from Rothesay exploring the Kyles of Bute, nearby islands, coastal villages and the wildlife and scenery of the Clyde Coast.
Sea Kayak Oban
Guided sea-kayaking experiences exploring Oban’s coastline and marine wildlife. Selected family trips are available from age eight, with minimum ages varying by experience.
Award-winning experiences offering unforgettable basking shark encounters and unique snorkelling and swimming with gentle marine giants. From 8 years old.
Wildlife boat trips near Oban searching for whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, sea eagles and the famous Corryvreckan Whirlpool. Suitable for all ages.
Day tours from Oban combining ferry, coach and boat travel to explore Mull, Iona, Staffa and the Treshnish Isles, with scenery, wildlife and local history along the way.
Boat trips from Port Ellen exploring Islay’s coastline through wildlife, fishing, seafood and Corryvreckan experiences, with bespoke private charters available to more distant islands.
Wildlife tours depart throughout the day, visiting the Gulf of Corryvreckan, home of the world’s third-largest whirlpool. From 4 years old.
Experience Argyll through inspiring themed attractions, tours, events and unique adventures.
SPECIAL INTEREST/THEMED
Enchanting woodland fairy trail near Loch Lomond featuring imaginative sculptures, hidden fairy houses and magical outdoor adventures for young families.
Interactive marine science visitor centre near Oban where families discover ocean life, cutti ng-edge research, hands-on exhibits and fascinating underwater worlds.
Award-winning interactive museum bringing Scotland’s nineteenth-century prison history alive through costumed characters, authentic cells, courtroom experiences and Argyll’s only Escape Room.
Award-winning museum showcasing 12 ,000 years of Argyll’s history through remarkable artefacts, interactive exhibits and Scotland’s extraordinary prehistoric landscape.
The Gruffalo Trail, Ardkinglas Estate
Family woodland trail featuring beloved Gruff alo characters, encouraging children to explore nature while enjoying scenic walks through beautiful Ardkinglas Estate.
Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s architectural masterpiece, protected within an innovative conservati on box, offering fascinating tours, exhibitions, gardens and family activities.
Leafield Alpaca Trekking – Bute
Friendly guided alpaca trekking experiences on the Isle of Bute, allowing visitors to meet, walk with and learn about these gentle, inquisitive animals.
The Submarine Centre – Helensburgh
Discover Britain’s submarine heritage through a real X-Craft submarine, immersive 360-degree presentation and stories of the people who served beneath the waves.
Discover Lismore’s rich island heritage through engaging exhibitions, local archaeology, Gaelic culture, natural history and welcoming community displays.
Experience Gigha’s spectacular night skies through guided stargazing events, astronomy experiences and excepti onal opportunities to witness the Milky Way. Tours require groups of 6 or more.
Step back in time through Argyll’s rich history, heritage and legendary landmarks
HISTORY & HERITAGE
Dunollie Museum, Castle & Grounds
Explore medieval castle ruins, a fascinating museum, woodland trails, play areas and beauti ful gardens overlooking Oban Bay, celebrating Clan MacDougall heritage.
Ardkinglas House & Woodland Garden - Cairndow
Historic mansion overlooking Loch Fyne, with seasonal public house tours and private tours by arrangement. Its Woodland Garden, giant trees and family trails are open year-round.
One of Scotland’s oldest stone castles, overlooking Loch Etive with imposing medieval walls, a peaceful chapel and spectacular coastal surroundings.
Picturesque sixteenth-century castle ruin reached by a scenic island walk, offering dramatic sea views, fascinating history and peaceful surroundings.
Volunteer-run museum telling Dunoon’s story through fascinating artefacts, photographs, exhibitions and displays spanning Victorian times to the American naval era.
Impressive medieval castle featuring a rare circular curtain wall, grand gatehouse, ancient moat and centuries of fascinating royal Scottish history.
Magnificent Gothic Revival mansion on the Isle of Bute, renowned for extravagant interiors, stunning gardens, woodland walks and family-friendly seasonal events.
Explore the remarkably preserved eighteenth-century iron furnace, learning how this pioneering industrial village helped shape Scotland’s early ironmaking
industry.
Beautiful former parish church and heritage centre showcasing Cowal’s rich history through exhibitions, stained glass, monuments, archives and family discovery activities.
Scotland’s best-preserved Highland farming township, where original buildings, stories and demonstrations reveal centuries of traditional rural life and Gaelic heritage.
Challenge yourself with exciting outdoor activities in Scotland’s adventure playground
GETTING ACTIVE
Lochs, Bens & Glens (Bike Tours)
Guided cycling experiences around Dunoon and Cowal using quality e-bikes, combining breathtaking scenery, local history and routes suitable for varying abilities.
The Fyne Den ( Adventure Zone)
Community-run indoor and outdoor adventure play centre featuring natural play structures, giant sandpit, gardens and family fun for younger children.
A family-run bike rental business on the Isle of Islay off ering standard electric bikes, premium electric bikes, and non-electric bikes. You can pick up the bikes in Port Ellen or request island-wide delivery.
Gigha Boats and Activity Centre
Hire kayaks, paddleboards, snorkelling equipment and bicycles to explore Gigha’s crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches and peaceful island landscapes.
Guided horse riding experiences through Argyll’s spectacular countryside, welcoming riders of varying abilities while promoting responsible, nature-based outdoor adventures.
Hire electric or standard bikes to explore Campbeltown, local cycling routes and the Kintyre 66 – a scenic 66-mile loop around the peninsula, with six optional spurs.
Wildlife and nature guiding business set amongst the amazing beauty of the Island of Islay. Driven safari, guided walks and bespoke options.
Gorge walking, caving, climbing, biking, abseiling, high ropes/low ropes course, indoor climbing wall, kayaking, canoeing, sailing, orienteering, raft building, bush craft and more.
Whether you’re planning a weekend escape, a family holiday or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Wild About Argyll is your essential guide to exploring one of Scotland’s most spectacular destinations. Packed with inspiration, local knowledge and hundreds of places to visit, stay, eat and experience, it’s the perfect starting point for discovering everything the region has to offer. Visit www.wildaboutargyll.co.uk and start planning your next unforgettable Argyll adventure today.
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