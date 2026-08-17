Established in August 2016, Fèis an Tairbeirt is run by a group of volunteers keen to ensure that children of all ages in Mid-Argyll and Kintyre are offered the chance to learn to play an instrument and experience the joy of playing music together with others.
And to mark its 10th anniversary there are a number of fun events lined up that people of all ages can get involved in.
The main birthday celebration will see some of Fèis an Tairbeirt young learners take to the stage in the Tarbert Marina Marquee on Saturday August 29 at 5.30pm to play some traditional music and songs.
They will then join the Fyne Thyme to play some dance sets as part of a family ceilidh at this free event for all the community.
But before that date, Fèis Bheag on Saturday August 22, for children aged 5 and under, will see a bilingual 40-minute session with fun learning Gaelic nursery rhymes and songs and also have the chance to join in some percussion. The session costs £5 per child and booking is advised.
For musically-minded older kids, a come and try taster session for beginners will take place on Sunday August 30 from 10am-12.30pm.
Anyone aged between 8-18 can book a place for tuition in various instruments for £15.
Instruments will be provided and attendees will get tuition in fiddle, whistles, bodhran and guitar. The session will end with a small ceilidh with tutors teaching the young people some fun Gaelic songs.
Places are limited, so early booking is encouraged. Booking for all events can be done through Eventbrite by searching for Fèis an Tairbeirt.
Fèis an Tairbeirt chairperson Alison McBride said: “The theme for our 10th anniversary celebrations is Deich Bliadhna Còmhla - 10 years together – and that really captures what Fèis an Tairbeirt is all about.
“Over the past decade, we’ve seen so many young people discover a love of traditional music, make new friends and grow in confidence through learning and playing together. None of that would have been possible without the support of our volunteers, tutors, families and the wider community.
“Our anniversary is a chance to celebrate everything that has been achieved over the past 10 years, but also to look ahead and inspire the next generation to get involved in traditional music and Gaelic arts.
“We’d love people of all ages to come along, join in the celebrations and help us mark this special milestone. Whether you’re a long-standing supporter or have never been to a Fèis an Tairbeirt event before, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
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