Established in August 2016, Fèis an Tairbeirt is run by a group of volunteers keen to ensure that children of all ages in Mid-Argyll and Kintyre are offered the chance to learn to play an instrument and experience the joy of playing music together with others.

And to mark its 10th anniversary there are a number of fun events lined up that people of all ages can get involved in.

The main birthday celebration will see some of Fèis an Tairbeirt young learners take to the stage in the Tarbert Marina Marquee on Saturday August 29 at 5.30pm to play some traditional music and songs.

They will then join the Fyne Thyme to play some dance sets as part of a family ceilidh at this free event for all the community.

But before that date, Fèis Bheag on Saturday August 22, for children aged 5 and under, will see a bilingual 40-minute session with fun learning Gaelic nursery rhymes and songs and also have the chance to join in some percussion. The session costs £5 per child and booking is advised.