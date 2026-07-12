Situated just beside the A87 in Invergarry, the church will be open from 10am until 8pm to allow visitors to go along and enjoy the spectacle. On display will be in excess of 25 wedding dresses belonging to many parishioners with styles covering the decades from the 1950’s to the present 2020’s while local volunteers will be serving tea, coffee and delicious home baking.

The Invergarry Indoor Bowling club have generously given a donation to help fund the floral displays and Fort William college has kindly loaned organisers dressmaking dummies.



Local musicians will entertaining the visitors at various points during the day and refreshments will be served from 10am to 4pm.

Any donations received will go to the Glengarry Parish Church Funds.



On Sunday July 26 minister, Rev. Anthony Jones will lead a service of Thanksgiving and Songs of Praise starting at noon.