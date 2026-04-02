Gourmet meals with street food feels! Kitchen Food Truck is a beautifully restored vintage Citroën parked in the heart of the glorious Woodlands Estate

Gourmet meals with street food feels! Kitchen Food Truck is a beautifully restored vintage Citroën parked in the heart of the glorious Woodlands Estate

The drive typically takes around 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes without stops - but that’s only part of the story. With Instagram-worthy photo stops, short walks, café breaks, and scenic detours, you’ll want to allow at least half a day to truly enjoy it.

As you descend into Glencoe, the scenery becomes truly unforgettable. Towering above you are legendary peaks such as Buachaille Etive Mòr and the striking ridges of the Three Sisters of Glencoe. The valley narrows, waterfalls cascade down steep cliffs, and every bend in the road reveals another postcard-perfect view.

Rannoch Moor is hauntingly beautiful: a sweeping plateau dotted with lochans and peat bogs, with distant mountains rising on all sides. Look out for views toward Buachaille Etive Mòr, one of Scotland’s most iconic peaks, standing like a sentinel at the entrance to Glencoe.

This stretch introduces a new scale of landscape. As you travel along the A82, you’ll pass through Bridge of Orchy, where the river and surrounding peaks create a peaceful stopping point. From here, the road climbs gently into the vast, open expanse of Rannoch Moor - one of the last true wildernesses in Britain.

Arriving in Tyndrum, you reach a key junction in the Highlands. Here, you leave the A85 and join the A82, turning north toward Glencoe.

Open daily, Kitchen Food Truck serves up a mouthwatering mix of locally sourced, seasonally inspired dishes for residents and visitors alike. Find out more at www.woodlands.scot/food-truck-in-glencoe

Gourmet meals with street food feels! Kitchen Food Truck is a beautifully restored vintage Citroën parked in the heart of the glorious Woodlands Estate. Soak up the sun on our spacious terrace or when the weather turns, get cosy in the Clubhouse Bar. Dog friendly, free WiFi and views for days!

At Ballachulish, turn onto the A828, heading south toward Oban.

Leaving Glencoe, follow the A82 west for a short distance, where the landscape begins to soften as you approach Ballachulish. Here, you’ll cross the impressive Ballachulish Bridge, spanning the narrow mouth of Loch Leven. Surrounded by steep-sided mountains, this landscapes of Argyll.

Winding from the dramatic heart of the Highlands back to the west coast, the journey from Glencoe to Oban via the coastal route is a drive that beautifully blends towering mountain scenery with tranquil sea lochs and shoreline views. Travelling south and west, this route offers a gentler, more varied return journey - perfect for lingering, exploring, and discovering some of Argyll’s hidden gems.

Along the way, you’ll discover welcoming cafés, standout restaurants, unique attractions, activity providers, and characterful places to stay - all of which transform this scenic route into a rich Highland experience worth savouring.

This isn’t just a drive - it’s a journey through the very essence of the Highlands. From the coastal charm of Oban, along the tranquil shores of lochs, through dramatic mountain passes, and into one of Scotland’s most iconic glens, every mile offers something memorable.

Kilchrenan Inn - blending historic Highland character with relaxed contemporary comfort and delicious dishes on the menu

Kilchrenan Inn - blending historic Highland character with relaxed contemporary comfort and delicious dishes on the menu

Coastal Views: Loch Creran & Barcaldine

As you continue to follow the A828, the scenery quickly opens out. The road hugs the edge of Loch Creran, a peaceful sea loch often mirror-still, reflecting the surrounding hills and woodland, through Appin to Ballachulish.

Top Stop! The Racer Café Once you reach Barcaldine, why not stop off at the renowned Racer Café - a favourite for great coffee, hearty breakfasts, and a relaxed roadside vibe. Popular with locals and travellers alike, it’s the perfect stop before you continue your journey towards Oban. Passing through Barcaldine, you’re in an area rich with history and quiet charm. A short detour inland brings you to Barcaldine Castle, a beautifully restored 17th-century tower house - perfect for a quick stop or even an overnight stay if you’re taking things slowly. This stretch is ideal for slowing down, with plenty of opportunities to pull over and take in the lochside views or spot local wildlife. Check out all you need to know at www.facebook.com/racercafeA828/

Benderloch & Tralee Bay

Continuing south, you reach Benderloch, where the coastline becomes more prominent. Nearby lies the stunning Tralee Beach - a wide, sandy bay with crystal-clear waters and sweeping views toward the islands of Mull and Lismore.

It’s one of the west coast’s best-kept secrets and well worth a detour, whether for a walk along the sand or simply to pause and take in the sea air.

Top Stop! Hawthorn Restaurant Nestled in the countryside of Benderloch, just north of Oban, Hawthorn Restaurant is a hidden gem overlooking farmland between Loch Creran and Loch Etive. This intimate, welcoming spot champions seasonal, locally sourced produce with creative flair. Expect beautifully presented dishes, a thoughtfully curated drinks list, and a relaxed, personal dining experience. With limited passing trade, booking ahead is essential - but those who seek it out are rewarded with one of the west coast’s most memorable and quietly exceptional food experiences. Check out the Hawthorn Restaurant Facebook Page for mouth-watering inspiration

www.facebook.com/HawthornRestaurant/

Connel & The Falls of Lora

Continue back along the A828 for the approach one of the route’s most striking landmarks: the Connel Bridge. Before crossing, take a moment to look down at the powerful tidal rush of the Falls of Lora, where the Atlantic tides surge through the narrow channel, creating dramatic white-water rapids.

Crossing the bridge, you rejoin the A85 for the final 5-mile stretch back into Oban.

Arrival: Oban

Arriving back in Oban, the harbour town welcomes you with its lively waterfront, seafood restaurants, and views out across the islands.

Journey Time

This route typically takes around 45 minutes to 1 hour without stops. However, with scenic viewpoints, beach walks, historic sites, and cafés along the way, it’s best enjoyed at a slower pace - allow a couple of hours or more to truly make the most of it.

Why This Route is Special

This return journey offers a wonderful contrast to the dramatic landscapes of Glencoe. Instead of steep glens and mountain passes, you’ll experience peaceful sea lochs, coastal villages, sandy beaches, and historic landmarks - all framed by the ever-present backdrop of the Highlands.

With welcoming cafés, local seafood spots, unique places to stay, and unforgettable viewpoints, the drive to and from Glencoe promises you a iconic scenic adventure that captures a combination of both tranquil and dramatic beauty spots around Scotland’s west coast.

Before we leave you there, we’d like to highlight a very special place to experience when taking a detour off the A85 at Taynuilt, to Kilchrenan…

Top Stop! Kilchrenan Inn Set on the tranquil shores of Loch Awe, the Kilchrenan Inn blends historic Highland character with relaxed contemporary comfort. This former coaching inn is renowned for its warm welcome, cosy interiors, and exceptional food, showcasing seasonal Scottish produce with refined flair. Whether stopping for a leisurely lunch, a memorable dinner, or an overnight stay, guests are treated to stunning lochside views and a peaceful atmosphere. It’s an ideal retreat for travellers seeking quality, charm, and a true taste of west coast hospitality in a beautifully scenic setting. Learn more at www.kilchrenaninn.co.uk

Get tonnes more travel inspiration around Scotland’s west coast from our magazine Holiday West Highland





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