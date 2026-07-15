The first Scarecrows are already up - pupils and staff of Easdale Primary School are working on a Scarecrow Wedding with a Mr & Mrs Scarecrow.

This year the festival has a book theme so organisers are waiting to see what characters pop up as part of the trail.

The Festival Starts on July 26 with a family fun day and craft fair including bouncy castles, games, bbq, dog show, and a fun run.

"Waterstones are coming down with a stall and story telling...and lots more! The rest of the week is full of great activities for all the family including kayaking, Touch Pool, a Solar Eclipse Science Show, Stop Animation Workshop and finally a family ceilidh. All week there will be a cafe and book swap in the community hall from 11am until 2pm.

There will also be an island-wide scavenger hunt so you can tick off the scarecrows as you go!