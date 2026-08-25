Families flocked to Lochranza Centre for the activity centre’s annual Lochranza Extravaganza held on Sunday afternoon.
The fundraising event raises funds for the centre that offers a wide range of family activities from gorge walking, abseiling and canoeing, all the way to guided walks and geology holidays with accommodation included.
On offer for visitors at the Lochranza Extravaganza was a huge selection of fun activities for children, including archery, football, volleyball, bouncy balls, swing-ball, along with a selection of sporting equipment that the children could enjoy outside on the lawn.
In addition to the outdoor games, children also played on the large bouncy castle obstacle course and a slip-and-slide that extended down the hill behind the centre.
Organised events, spread throughout the day, included a very popular duck derby in the Lochranza burn, a seashore safari, a beach clean, snorkelling, and a visit from HM Coastguard.
Coastguard volunteers, Ralph Armond - who also works at Lochranza Centre – and Simon Burgess allowed children to climb in the Coastguard vehicle, sound the sirens, and try on equipment. While engaging with the young visitors the volunteers also provided water safety information, colouring books, stickers, and they answered every question that the children had.
Of offer for parents was live music provided by Mark Harwood and Heather Macleod, and reasonably priced burgers and tasty treats were available from the outdoor barbecue.
Lochranza Centre is a community interest company that helps to promote environmental education and community action initiatives. It helps spread this message during school, group or individual activities and also offers field studies that include biology, geology, and environmental science in landscapes that helped Arran achieve UNESCO Global Geopark status last year.
Staff at the centre regularly take part in local conservation efforts, including beach cleans, invasive species removal, footpath maintenance, and native tree planting, while also supporting both the Arran Geopark and Arran Access Trust.
All events, activities and extended trips offered by Lochranza Centre can be tailored to suit individual needs and are guided by qualified tutors. Further information on all of the activities, school education programmes, and activity holidays can be found on the website at lochranzacentre.co.uk/
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