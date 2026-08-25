The fundraising event raises funds for the centre that offers a wide range of family activities from gorge walking, abseiling and canoeing, all the way to guided walks and geology holidays with accommodation included.

On offer for visitors at the Lochranza Extravaganza was a huge selection of fun activities for children, including archery, football, volleyball, bouncy balls, swing-ball, along with a selection of sporting equipment that the children could enjoy outside on the lawn.