The Railway Club in Inverlochy was at the centre of Lochaber Gaeldom with a fund raising concert for the award winning Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abar to help them perform at the 2026 Mod in Glasgow.
A total £1,261was made while the musicians paid a heartfelt tribute to Angus Grant on the night.
A poem written by Carolyn Groat, and one of Angus’s tunes played by Fiona Cameron from Acharacle, a pupil of Angus’s in her day and a left-handed fiddler to boot.
There was also a set of his favourite tunes played by the house band and a banner with his picture which was used at the Lochaber Mod was unfurled.
A remarkable fact was that the soloists, pipe band and dance band as well as the choir were all past or present members of Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abar. What talent!
Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abar a’ Trusadh Airgid Airson a’ Mhòid Nàiseanta.
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