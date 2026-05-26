A pipe band made up of choir members gave the first performance of the evening.Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

A pipe band made up of choir members gave the first performance of the evening.Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

A total £1,261was made while the musicians paid a heartfelt tribute to Angus Grant on the night.

A poem written by Carolyn Groat, and one of Angus’s tunes played by Fiona Cameron from Acharacle, a pupil of Angus’s in her day and a left-handed fiddler to boot.

There was also a set of his favourite tunes played by the house band and a banner with his picture which was used at the Lochaber Mod was unfurled.

A remarkable fact was that the soloists, pipe band and dance band as well as the choir were all past or present members of Còisir Ghàidhlig Loch Abar. What talent!