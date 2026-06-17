Forming the finale of Scotland’s premier festival of Gaelic language, music and culture, Gael Force 10 will take over the Barrowland Ballroom on Friday 16 October.

A line up brimming with the good and great of the Gaeldom will create the ultimate west coast cèilidh and perfectly round off nine days of events for the world’s biggest celebration of Scottish Gaelic.

Bonafide Scottish legends including Capercaille’s Donald Shaw and Karen Matheson, Tide Lines’ Robert Robertson, Skipinnish’s Angus MacPhail, Andrew Stevenson and Archie McAllister, Skerryvore’s Daniel and Martin Gillespie, Trail West’s Ian Smith and Mànran’s Kim Carnie and Ewen Henderson are among those taking to the iconic stage.

Double Mòd gold medallist and fan favourite Ruairidh Gray is also set to perform, alongside acclaimed fiddle player Marie Fielding.

The unique night was commissioned by the Local Organising Committee of Mòd Ghlaschu and is being brought together with the help of musician, broadcaster and event organiser Gary Innes.

The event will also welcome one of the Scottish traditional music scene’s most popular and highly respected musicians, John ‘Iky’ Carmichael.

From Oban to Tiree and from Assynt to Mull, the Highlands and Islands will be represented in force at the bespoke Barrowlands show, with accordionist and Scottish Dance Band legend Jennifer Cruickshank, pianist Rory Matheson, drummer Fraser MacInnes, and many more, also performing.

Gael Force 10 programmer, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes said: “This is a line up like no other! The weather can be tricky to predict in Scotland but this October there is a 100% chance of Gaels in Glasgow.

"I couldn’t think of a better way to bring the Royal National Mòd to a close than uniting so many forces of nature from the west coast music scene, and wider Highland and Island communities, for this one-off cèilidh. I couldn’t be more excited to see it all come together.”

D-I Brown, Convenor of the Local Organising Committee for the Royal National Mòd 2026 in Glasgow, said: “Glasgow is known as Baile Mòr nan Gàidheal: City of the Gaels. The city has long attracted Highland and Island populations and boasts the biggest concentrated community of Gaelic learners and speakers outside of the Western Isles.

"Combining this rich Gaelic heritage with Glasgow’s unmatched reputation for live music and the best audiences in the world, this year’s Royal National Mòd is certainly going to make its mark.

“The Local Organising Committee is delighted to be able to bring Gael Force 10 to Barrowlands – it will be the cèilidh to end all cèilidhs and bring the festival to a fantastic conclusion. We welcome anyone with an interest in Scotland’s language, music and culture to experience the spirit of the Mòd for themselves.”

Gael Force 10 is one of a host of signature fringe events planned for the Royal National Mòd, taking place from Friday 9 – Saturday 17 October, with a full programme of concerts, sessions and workshops to be revealed.

These events sit alongside more than 200 competitions spanning solo singing, choirs, bands, instruments, art, sport and more, which together make up one of Scotland’s most significant cultural events.

Last year’s National Mòd in Lochaber saw more than 9,400 attendances across its nine days and generated £3.9 million to the local economy.