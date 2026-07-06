The dates are September 4 to September 12, presenting a busy programme of around 30 concerts and cèilidhs that will visit communities across the region.





Còmhraidhean aig a’ Chaisteal (meaning Conversations at the Castle) will see Lochaber multi-instrumentalist and presenter, Ingrid Henderson, interview and perform at Inverness Castle with celebrated musicians and tradition bearers, including Margaret Stewart, Canadian fiddle player and tutor Stan Chapman alongside Amy Geddes and Alison Macleod, and Gaelic vocal harmony group, Sian.





Drama air Chuairt (Drama on Tour) will offer four young Gaelic actors the opportunity to tour the Highlands during the festival, providing them with real life touring experience, from production to performance.





Calum Alex Macmillan, Fèisean nan Gàidheal Chief Executive, said: “After running for over 20 years we are always looking for new ways to celebrate our Highland culture and provide opportunities for creatives. Thanks to two-year funding from Creative Scotland’s Expanded Festivals Fund, we are looking forward to these two new strands to the festival; one which will celebrate well-known musicians and the other which will give young creatives the chance to get a taste of what life as a professional on tour could be like.”





Organised by Fèisean nan Gàidheal in partnership with The Highland Council, Blas has become a key fixture in the Highland cultural calendar.

The festival is a vibrant celebration of Gaelic culture, bringing outstanding performances to venues across the region, from village halls to arts centres, and making this rich cultural experience accessible to communities of all sizes.

This year’s programme will include performances from the likes of BBC Scotland weather presenter and An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal winner, Calum MacColl, a partnership concert with folk supergroup Mànran, who recently warmed up the crowd at the OVO Hydro ahead of Scotland’s first World Cup game, Deiseil airson Dannsa, led by Alison MacLeod and Amy Geddes and Sian.





Sian (Eilidh Cormack, Ellen MacDonald, Ceitlin Lilidh and Innes White) is celebrating 10 years since their first ever performance which took place at Blas 2016. Since then, they have gone on to release two critically acclaimed albums and have performed extensively across the UK and Europe.





Ellen MacDonald added: “We are delighted to be returning to the Blas Festival to where it all began for Sian. The festival is brilliant at bringing singers and musicians together and we’re so thankful they brought the four of us together 10 years ago. We are really looking forward to sharing our songs with the Blas audiences this September!”





Highland fiddler and composer Graham MacKenzie will present this year’s Blas commission, Faoinsgeul Loch Maruibhe – The Loch Maree Legend. The performance will feature newly composed music alongside arrangements of traditional Gaelic songs, inspired by a print by the late Margaret Robertson that hung in the Inverness home where Graham grew up. Robertson’s artwork depicts the tragic Highland tale of a local princess who falls in love with Olaf, a Norwegian prince. Exploring themes of love, misunderstanding and loss, the story is often described as a Highland echo of Romeo and Juliet.





Another highlight of this year’s Gaelic showcase will be a partnership event with Dingwall-based arts organisation, Fèis Rois, which turns 40 this year. A special concert to celebrate this will take place at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness, on 8th September, where over 100 musicians will take to the stage to showcase the enormous impact of Fèis Rois over four decades. Featuring a house-band of 40 former participants, musicians will include Innes White, who will be the Musical Director for the concert, Lauren MacColl, Mairearad Green, Rachel Walker, Mischa Macpherson, Conal McDonagh, Graham Mackenzie and many more.





Other artists taking to the stage during Blas include Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes; Black Isle fiddle player Lauren MacColl and piper Ailis Sutherland; Oban singer and TV presenter Kim Carnie; fiddle player Charlie McKerron; accordionist and piper Mairearad Green and multi-instrumentalist and producer Mike Vass; Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson; Gaelic singers Ruairidh Gray and Màiri Callan; Monach Isle Ceilidh Band; Prasgan, and many more.





The full programme of events can be found at www.blas.scot/&source=gmail&ust=1782981616395000&usg=AOvVaw19r1eyiBm87xMg3c5xOlvf">www.blas.scot along with details of how to purchase tickets.