The Scottish Government investment will give young people the chance to get involved in a unique sporting experience on their doorstep.

The Camanachd Association and Scottish Golf, working in partnership with sportscotland, have secured funding from the national initiative to provide free and

low-cost opportunities for young people to experience both golf and shinty in rural Scotland as part of the national agency’s 2026 Summer of Sport.



The £20 million multi-sport initiative, funded by the Scottish Government and facilitated by sportscotland, will offer young people the opportunity to get active

and try something new. The 2026 Summer of Sport is a unique opportunity for communities across Scotland to embrace the excitement of sport, inspired by the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, showcasing Scotland on the global stage and inspiring young people to take part,

get active and begin their own journey in sport and activity.



It is thought that the modern golf game evolved from shinty players driving balls into holes over rough ground, and there are similarities in the skills needed to play both games. Robert MacIntyre, Scotland’s top professional golfer, grew up in Oban, and famously hails from a shinty background.

This joint shinty-and-golf project makes the most of the synergy between the two sports, and its foundation in the Highlands. Activities will run throughout the

summer and beyond, where young people in rural Scotland can access a range of free and subsided sessions in shinty and golf clubs, helping remove barriers to participation and ensure more young people have the chance to play both sports.

Aimed at young people, this unique partnership will also focus on under-represented groups in both sports: girls, those for whom accessing sport presents a

financial challenge, and young people who are not meeting recommended physical activity levels.

The Camanachd Association and Scottish Golf are working with a network of partners, local authorities and leisure trusts, to ensure these opportunities are

available to everyone, regardless of background. The funding will enable the delivery of activities designed to help young people develop healthy habits, build

stronger social connections, and foster a lifelong love of movement.

It will focus on fun, inclusive and beginner-friendly activity while creating clear pathways into club sport and developing a local workforce of young coaches and volunteers.





