The Haggis Chasers Ceilidh Band will make their Mull of Kintyre Music Festival (MOKFest) debut when they headline the dance set at this year’s Ceilidh Night on Friday, August 21.
The six-piece band has been performing together for more than 15 years, building a reputation for delivering energetic ceilidhs while remaining true to the traditions of Scottish dance band music.
Combining experienced ceilidh, Scottish dance band and folk musicians, the Haggis Chasers offer a modern take on the traditional ceilidh, with singer Jim Malcolm joining them as a special guest.
Also performing will be Archie McAllister, who will be joined by Arran McAllister, Sileas Sinclair and Alasdair Murray.
The concert, which is sponsored by Cadenhead’s, will open with the Dalriada Connections Band, following a performance by Kintyre Schools Pipe Band, which will also play at Old Quay Head before the concert begins.
The five-day MOKFest has seven ticketed concerts, headlined by artists including Skipinnish, Blazin’ Fiddles, Kathleen MacInnes with Mike Vass, Ímar, Slainte Davaar Allstars, Kintyre Schools Pipe Band and Che Martin.
Tickets are available online at www.mokfest.com – where there is more information about the festival – or locally from AP Taylor on Campbeltown’s Main Street.
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