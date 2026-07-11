The twins at The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park have been outside to explore their surroundings with mum Pari.

Now several weeks old, the curious pair are venturing further from the safety of the den as they continue to grow, play and develop under their mum’s watchful eye.

Visitors to the park at Kingussie may be lucky enough to spot the endangered big cat cubs - at their most fluffy stage -as they explore their habitat.

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity will name the cubs when they have their first health check in the coming months.

Snow leopard cubs are born blind with pale blue eyes due to a lack of melanin at birth. At two to three months old pigment production increases causing the eyes to slowly transition to a pale green, grey, or yellow colour. The cubs will stay with their mother for up to two years, learning the skills they need as they grow into confident young snow leopards.

They are solitary by nature with mothers taking sole responsibility for raising offspring. To mimic this natural behaviour, keepers have dad Koshi living separately from Pari and the litter until they reach an age where they’ll be ready to meet dad.