The Highlands’ first Cultural Assembly will take place in Inverness this September, with Fiona Dalgetty of Fèis Rois confirmed as its first Convener.
The Assembly aims to bring together artists, creative practitioners, arts organisations and cultural bodies from across the region to help shape the future of arts and culture in the Highlands while creating a stronger, collective voice for the sector.
Organisers are keen to ensure the Assembly reflects the breadth and diversity of the region’s cultural community.
Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to register their interest by emailing cityofculture@highand.gov.uk.
Limited funding support to offset loss of earnings is available to enable full-time self-employed artists to attend.
The Assembly has been established as a permanent cultural forum following the successful Cultural Conversation event at Strathpeffer in June 2026.
Fiona Dalgetty, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Fèis Rois, welcomed the opportunity to become the Assembly’s first Convener.
"There’s an opportunity for new voices within the cultural sector to become heard and I would encourage anyone who feels they can contribute to come forward and join us on what will be an important first step," she said.
The first Assembly will take place at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, on Wednesday September 16. For more information visit: www.highland.gov.uk/council-government/cultural-assembly.
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