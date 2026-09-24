Scotland’s biggest celebration of traditional music returns to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro this December, with Hoolie in the Hydro - Local Hero taking place on Saturday 12th December 2026.
Now in its fifth year, Hoolie in the Hydro has become a major event in Scotland’s live music calendar, bringing traditional and contemporary Scottish music to an arena audience. What started as a social media post from musician and broadcaster Gary Innes has developed into an annual showcase, bringing award-winning artists, emerging talent, special guests and thousands of people to the iconic Glasgow venue.
This year’s event takes inspiration from the classic 1983 Scottish film Local Hero, with a programme that celebrates Scottish music, musicians and the communities behind them. It recognises those who have helped shape the country’s traditional music and culture, alongside the local heroes who have made a difference in the communities they call home.
The line-up features some of the biggest names in traditional music, including Scottish supergroup Mànran, Orcadian eight-piece The Chair, atmospheric folk project Beluga Lagoon and renowned fiddlers Blazin’ Fiddles, alongside a strong line-up of special guests. Audiences can expect appearances from Caledonia singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean, former Runrig singer Donnie Munro, singer and multi-instrumentalist Julie Fowlis, musician and storyteller Karine Polwart, award-winning singer Ruairidh Gray, acclaimed vocalist Kathleen MacInnes, Capercaillie founding member Donald Shaw and renowned fiddler Aly Bain.
There will also be special performances from the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland and the Scottish Police & Community Choir, adding to an evening that brings together musicians from a range of musical traditions. The event will be hosted by The Traitors winner Stephen Libby, alongside Julie Fowlis, who will take on hosting duties as well as performing.
The evening will also honour legendary musician Mark Knopfler, Glasgow-born guitarist whose soundtrack for Local Hero became one of the film’s defining features. Knopfler will also be formally inducted into the Hands Up For Trad Traditional Music Hall of Fame during the event. Alongside the music, this year’s Hoolie has a distinctly local focus. As part of the Local Hero theme, the organisers are calling for nominations of ‘Local Heroes’ in Scotland’s communities - the individuals who give their time, support others and make a difference in the places they call home. Nominations are open until Sunday 4th October via the An Aird Events website and chosen ‘Local Heroes’ will be given complimentary tickets to attend the event in December.
Local Hero nominations www.anairdevents.com
With a large-scale production, an extensive line-up and a programme showcasing some of Scotland’s best-known musical talent, Hoolie in the Hydro - Local Hero brings a full night of Scottish music to one of the country’s biggest venues. Hoolie in the Hydro - Local Hero takes place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday 12th December 2026.
For tickets and more information about the event www.ovohydro.com
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