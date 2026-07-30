This year’s Big Butterfly Count runs until Sunday 9 August.

How to become a butterfly hero

To give butterflies a home, attract a variety of species with a dedicated butterfly house which is as practical as it is decorative. Choose one with three vertical openings at the front, which make it easy for butterflies to get in and settle.

Feeding them well helps too and will keep them fluttering back. Place ripe fruit such as bananas or oranges on a plate or add a sugar solution soaked sponge inside a butterfly house.

Fresh water matters just as much, so a bird bath or a saucer with a few stones to land on will keep visitors coming back.

Butterflies also need warmth to fly, so let them sunbathe by adding a broad, flat stone in a sunny, sheltered spot where they can bask.

Finally, go chemical-free as pesticides harm butterflies, bees and ladybirds, so where pest control is needed, opt for organic methods or remove pests by hand instead.