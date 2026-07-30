Butterfly Conservation is calling on the Kintyre, Mid Argyll and Lochaber public to spend just 15 minutes counting the butterflies they see, to help build a national picture of butterfly health.
This year’s Big Butterfly Count runs until Sunday 9 August.
How to become a butterfly hero
To give butterflies a home, attract a variety of species with a dedicated butterfly house which is as practical as it is decorative. Choose one with three vertical openings at the front, which make it easy for butterflies to get in and settle.
Feeding them well helps too and will keep them fluttering back. Place ripe fruit such as bananas or oranges on a plate or add a sugar solution soaked sponge inside a butterfly house.
Fresh water matters just as much, so a bird bath or a saucer with a few stones to land on will keep visitors coming back.
Butterflies also need warmth to fly, so let them sunbathe by adding a broad, flat stone in a sunny, sheltered spot where they can bask.
Finally, go chemical-free as pesticides harm butterflies, bees and ladybirds, so where pest control is needed, opt for organic methods or remove pests by hand instead.
Top plant picks for a butterfly friendly garden include: lavender, buddleia, sunflowers, echinacea, scabious, sedum, asters, verbena bonariensis, salvia, oregano and honeysuckle.
Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres, said: "No matter the size of your garden, you can make a real difference to the UK’s butterfly population.
"By choosing the right plants and avoiding pesticides, anyone can turn their outdoor space into a haven for butterflies and taking part in the Big Butterfly Count is a brilliant way to get the whole family outside this summer.
Taking part is simple, and suitable for all ages. Spend 15 minutes outdoors in sunny conditions before Sunday August 9, count the butterflies you see, and submit your results online at bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/ or via the free app.
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