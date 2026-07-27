Kicking off the celebrations on Friday July 31 will be the family ceilidh at Corrie Hall at 5pm, followed by pipers leading a procession along the village to Corrie Hotel for the Capers flag raising at 7.45pm. This will be followed by a Viking-themed pub quiz from 8.30pm.

Saturday’s celebrations begin with a golf competition from 9am to 11.30am at Corrie and Sannox Golf Club. Concurrently at the village hall will be a Pilates class from 9am to 10am. The rest of the day’s events are then based at Corrie Hotel with the barbecue, from The Finger Licker, being lit from 12noon. Corrie Crufts will run from 12pm to 2pm with great prizes and dog treats to be won in a number of categories.

Viking Games will start at 2pm with generous cash prizes to be won. Entrants can test their might in shield-holding, beer keg walking and frame-hanging. The large prize of £500 will be for the best tug-of-war team which can include women, children, and families. As many people can be included as long as they do not exceed 450kg per team. This year the Largs Viking Society will be making a guest appearance and the Arran Music School will be providing musical interludes throughout the afternoon. At 7pm Drummerdoon will be providing a lively atmosphere as the bonfire is lit in the beer garden.