ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Enjoy the outdoors safely

Enjoy the outdoors safely

Jul 26, 2026
Could 2026 be a “quail year” on Arran?

Could 2026 be a “quail year” on Arran?

Jul 26, 2026
Visitors help Kildalloig garden fundraiser flourish

Visitors help Kildalloig garden fundraiser flourish

Jul 25, 2026
Arran Banner 30 Years Ago -week 31, 2026

Arran Banner 30 Years Ago -week 31, 2026

Jul 25, 2026

Colin Smeeton

Free advocacy advice at Arran Library

Free advocacy advice at Arran Library

Jul 26, 2026
Arran Banner 30 Years Ago -week 31, 2026

Arran Banner 30 Years Ago -week 31, 2026

Jul 25, 2026
Arran Banner Leader: Footpath proposal welcomed

Arran Banner Leader: Footpath proposal welcomed

Jul 24, 2026
Arran businesses represented at Thistle Awards

Arran businesses represented at Thistle Awards

Jul 23, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Customer Assistant - Lidl
Oban, PA34 4HYOban, PA34 4HY£13.45 to £14.45 per hour£13.45 to £14.45 per hour
Environmental Field Scientist (Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
Fort William, LochaberFort William, LochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Early Years Practitioner - NAY17527 - North Ayrshire Council
BrodickBrodick£18.12 to £19.59 per hour£18.12 to £19.59 per hour
Dental Nurse/Trainee Dental Nurse - Clyde Munro Dental Group
Fort WilliamFort WilliamSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Assistant Harbour Master - ARB18325 - Argyll and Bute Council
CampbeltownCampbeltown£34,417 to £36,847 per annum£34,417 to £36,847 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today