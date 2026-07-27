Owing to the massive success of last year’s Corrie Capers revival, organisers Corrie Hotel will once again be hosting its weekend festival of Viking-themed events.
Kicking off the celebrations on Friday July 31 will be the family ceilidh at Corrie Hall at 5pm, followed by pipers leading a procession along the village to Corrie Hotel for the Capers flag raising at 7.45pm. This will be followed by a Viking-themed pub quiz from 8.30pm.
Saturday’s celebrations begin with a golf competition from 9am to 11.30am at Corrie and Sannox Golf Club. Concurrently at the village hall will be a Pilates class from 9am to 10am. The rest of the day’s events are then based at Corrie Hotel with the barbecue, from The Finger Licker, being lit from 12noon. Corrie Crufts will run from 12pm to 2pm with great prizes and dog treats to be won in a number of categories.
Viking Games will start at 2pm with generous cash prizes to be won. Entrants can test their might in shield-holding, beer keg walking and frame-hanging. The large prize of £500 will be for the best tug-of-war team which can include women, children, and families. As many people can be included as long as they do not exceed 450kg per team. This year the Largs Viking Society will be making a guest appearance and the Arran Music School will be providing musical interludes throughout the afternoon. At 7pm Drummerdoon will be providing a lively atmosphere as the bonfire is lit in the beer garden.
Sunday returns the capering back to Corrie Hall where Flora’s Fete will be running from 10am to 2pm. Visitors can expect traditional fair games, delicious home-baking, local crafts, bottle stall, craft activities for the children and more. The historic High Corrie Fun Run will set off from the hall at 10am and entries will be accepted on the day. Corrie-born artist Avril Paton will be judging the themed Art Competition. Entries are to be submitted to Mara or the Wee Bookshop by 12pm on Sunday and prizes will be awarded by Avril Paton at the end of the fete.
Later, from 2pm to 3pm, Arran Geopark will be running a Corrie Geological Walk starting at the hall. The afternoon will see musicians take to the stage at an open mic session from 4pm in the hall. The sessions are BYOB and food will be available.
Corrie Capers was originally a week-long summer festival held in the village from the 1970s to the early 2010s. Last year, Corrie Hotel revived the festival as a weekend event to mark the 175th anniversary of the hotel.
Money collected from event entry and class fees will be used by Corrie Hotel to support two Arran youth initiatives: Arran Youth Foundation’s trip to Aviemore, and Arran Music School’s trip to New York, where the pipe band will represent Scotland at the 2027 Tartan Day Parade.
Further information about all of the events and regular updates on Corrie Capers can be found on Corrie Hotel’s Facebook page or on the hotel’s website at corriehotel.co.uk
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