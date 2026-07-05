After 26 years Ilona Munro has decided to step into the wings of Lochaber Youth Theatre and hand over to former member, Hannah Calder.
Ilona herself is a very talented Performer, Producer, Director and author of many shows, her early contact with young people in the area came as an Outreach Worker for Eden Court Theatre.
She has been an amazing inspiration to countess aspiring young actors and working closely with all ages, recognising and encouraging talent with her friendly, open personality.
However, now she feels the time has come to take a final bow and hand over to someone else, with Hannah, who also has a degree in drama, having just returned from teaching abroad, the perfect candidate arriving just at the right moment.
Ilona said: "Lochaber Youth Theatre has been one of the loves of my life, so I have mixed emotions as I hand over to someone I respect and have great affection for - Hannah Calder.
"Part of this transition was a massive ongoing clear out and inventory so that the next generation of community creatives and theatre makers will have access to all we’ve built over the years.
"Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it. It has been an amazing 26 years of working with these incredible teenagers and no doubt my partner David and I will continue to support from the wings."
While Ilona is stepping back from the Youth Theatre she will still be very much at the forefront of the Kinlochleven Family Hub and its activities.
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