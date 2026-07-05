Ilona herself is a very talented Performer, Producer, Director and author of many shows, her early contact with young people in the area came as an Outreach Worker for Eden Court Theatre.

She has been an amazing inspiration to countess aspiring young actors and working closely with all ages, recognising and encouraging talent with her friendly, open personality.

However, now she feels the time has come to take a final bow and hand over to someone else, with Hannah, who also has a degree in drama, having just returned from teaching abroad, the perfect candidate arriving just at the right moment.