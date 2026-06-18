Conditions on the chosen day for fundraising, with winds gusting at force six, ruled out any open crossings and forced the group to adjust their plans. Several people decided to stay on dry land, but a group of hardy souls braved the elements. Nobody wanted their donation back, even if they could not paddle - meaning that the event raised over £500 for the sea health charity.

Setting off from Lamlash, the group paddled south, from sheltering from the strong westerly wind under the Heights, landing at Kings Cross point before heading back the way they had come, some seals joining them for a time.