A collaboration of island kayak providers, Otter’s Tail, Kayak Arran, Arran Outdoor Centre and Arran Kayak Club, set out to raise money for the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) this summer.
Conditions on the chosen day for fundraising, with winds gusting at force six, ruled out any open crossings and forced the group to adjust their plans. Several people decided to stay on dry land, but a group of hardy souls braved the elements. Nobody wanted their donation back, even if they could not paddle - meaning that the event raised over £500 for the sea health charity.
Setting off from Lamlash, the group paddled south, from sheltering from the strong westerly wind under the Heights, landing at Kings Cross point before heading back the way they had come, some seals joining them for a time.
The sea kayak providers: Andrew Rigby of Kayak Arran, Rhodri Herapath from Arran Kayak Club and Alice Hewson from Arran Outdoor Centre joined Andy McNamara from Otter’s Tail to guide the group on their journey.
All were keen to support the charity which works to protect the seas around Arran. Andy, who organised the event, said: “COAST are the protectors and representatives of Arran’s sea. We wanted to show how much the kayaking community appreciates and supports them.”
COAST’s outreach and communications manager, Jenny Crockett, said: “Thanks to Otter’s Tail for co-ordinating this, and for kindly raising funds for us. We are very appreciative.”
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