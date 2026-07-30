Jim Martin Supplies

Jim Martin Supplies is a family run Agricultural & Plant Hire business based in Campbeltown serving Argyll, the Isles and further afield . Our aim is to maintain the well respected and trustworthy reputation we have built with the generations over the years.

www.jimmartinsupplies.co.uk

Peter McKerral

Formed by Peter McKerral in 1936 as a farm business, before expanding into haulage in 1972, we now run a fleet of 50 modern vehicles from our three main sites in Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and Strachur.

We’ve grown considerably over the last 25 years with particular expertise in timber, livestock and fish as well general haulage. We have gained strong customer relationships throughout the years and have a well known fleet all over Scotland which are seen far and wide everyday.

We’re proud to be members of the Road Haulage Association, Freight Transport Association, Forestry Contracting Association and the Forestry Industry Safety Accord, as well as holding TASCC and FIAS accreditations.

www.petermckerral.co.uk



Narrowfield Boarding Kennels

Narrowfield Boarding Kennels and Cattery are fully licensed by Argyll & Bute Council.

We are based approximately 1 mile west of Campbeltown, surrounded by open fields and wonderful views. The kennels are family owned and run by Liz and Keith Johnson who have over 50 years

experience, as well as the daily tasks in running the kennels Keith is also an instructor in dog training. Not to be outdone, Liz has also studied and gained a qualification in Canine Psychology, & is currently studying for a Professional Kennel Operator Diploma.

We hope you can find everything you need. Narrowfield Boarding Kennels & Cattery is focused on providing high-quality service and customer satisfaction - we will do everything we can to meet your pets expectations.

www.narrowfield.co.uk

Westwards Veterinary Practice

Our mixed, independent practice was founded in the early 1900s. Since then we have been providing veterinary services to the farming community throughout the Kintyre peninsula, as well as providing a comprehensive service to all Kintyre`s pets, to help our client’s enjoy the company of their companions for as long as possible. Our local knowledge means that every decision we make is based on what is best for your pet’s health or your farm’s productivity.

We’re fully equipped to provide everything your pet may need, with in-house diagnostic and laboratory facilities, surgical theatre and comfortable kennels for overnight stays.

Our large animal services are fully ambulatory meaning we can bring the same high levels of care to your farm or stables.

An independent local business we take pride in what we do and will always do our best for you and your animals.

www.westwardsvet.co.uk/