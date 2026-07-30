The Kintyre Agricultural Show 2026 is set to take place on Friday, 7 August 2026 at Anderston Park, Campbeltown, bringing together farmers, local businesses, families, and visitors for one of the most anticipated events in the Kintyre calendar. The annual show is a long-standing celebration of the region’s agricultural heritage, providing an opportunity to showcase the skills, traditions, and achievements of the local farming community.
Agriculture has always played a central role in the economy and culture of the Kintyre peninsula. The show highlights this importance through a wide range of livestock competitions featuring dairy and beef cattle, sheep, horses, and Clydesdales. Competitors spend months preparing their animals, with judging based on quality, breeding, presentation, and handling. These competitions not only recognise excellence but also encourage high standards across the agricultural sector. The ever-popular dog show allows owners the chance to carry off the trophy for Champion dog of the year. Entries for the dog show are taken on the day.
Beyond the livestock rings, the Kintyre Show offers a full programme of entertainment suitable for all ages. Visitors can enjoy displays by the Springbank Campbeltown Pipe Band, bicycle powered sheep shearing, pig racing, tug-of-war, children’s attractions, bouncy castles, and a variety of demonstrations throughout the day. Local crafters and food producers also exhibit their work, giving visitors the chance to purchase handmade goods, fresh produce, and traditional Scottish products while supporting local businesses and organisations.
The event serves as an important meeting place for the rural community. Farmers, agricultural suppliers, machinery dealers, and organisations come together to exchange ideas, discuss new technologies, and strengthen relationships within the industry. Educational displays and trade stands provide valuable information about both farming and non-farming aspects of the local community, making the show both entertaining and informative.
For visitors from outside the region, the Kintyre Show offers an authentic insight into life in rural Argyll. The welcoming atmosphere, combined with the spectacular scenery surrounding Campbeltown, makes the event a popular attraction during the summer season. Families can enjoy a full day of activities while experiencing the traditions and hospitality that have made the show a favourite for generations. Kintyre Show 2026 promises to continue this proud tradition by celebrating farming, community spirit, and local heritage. Whether attending to admire prize-winning livestock, enjoy family entertainment, or simply experience one of Scotland’s finest rural events, visitors can expect a memorable day that reflects the unique character and enduring agricultural traditions of Kintyre.
Denis O’Brown
Denis O. Brown is an independent insurance broker specialising in agricultural, commercial, and life insurance, delivering tailored protection across the United Kingdom.
C & D Auction Marts
C & D Auction Marts is an auction business that facilitates the buying and selling of livestock, machinery, vehicles, and agricultural equipment. It provides a trusted marketplace connecting farmers, traders, businesses, and local communities.
D McNair & Son Ltd
Based in Kinloch Road, D. McNair & Son Ltd is a long-established family-owned fuel merchant and ship agency serving the Port of Campbeltown. They provide essential local supply of coal, road diesel, red diesel, and LPG gas
Glenside Tractors Ltd
The business was established in 1987 by William Reid and Iain Barbour supporting the farming community throughout Argyll and western isles of Scotland. With main dealerships for CASE-IH, CLAAS and KVERNELAND the business has continued to grow and currently have a team of 8 staff becoming Argyll and the Isles premier and most experienced agricultural machinery dealership. with a fleet of 5 fully equipped service vehicles and our own HGV truck and trailer providing first class service and support.
Jim Martin Supplies
Jim Martin Supplies is a family run Agricultural & Plant Hire business based in Campbeltown serving Argyll, the Isles and further afield . Our aim is to maintain the well respected and trustworthy reputation we have built with the generations over the years.
Peter McKerral
Formed by Peter McKerral in 1936 as a farm business, before expanding into haulage in 1972, we now run a fleet of 50 modern vehicles from our three main sites in Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and Strachur.
We’ve grown considerably over the last 25 years with particular expertise in timber, livestock and fish as well general haulage. We have gained strong customer relationships throughout the years and have a well known fleet all over Scotland which are seen far and wide everyday.
We’re proud to be members of the Road Haulage Association, Freight Transport Association, Forestry Contracting Association and the Forestry Industry Safety Accord, as well as holding TASCC and FIAS accreditations.
Narrowfield Boarding Kennels
Narrowfield Boarding Kennels and Cattery are fully licensed by Argyll & Bute Council.
We are based approximately 1 mile west of Campbeltown, surrounded by open fields and wonderful views. The kennels are family owned and run by Liz and Keith Johnson who have over 50 years
experience, as well as the daily tasks in running the kennels Keith is also an instructor in dog training. Not to be outdone, Liz has also studied and gained a qualification in Canine Psychology, & is currently studying for a Professional Kennel Operator Diploma.
We hope you can find everything you need. Narrowfield Boarding Kennels & Cattery is focused on providing high-quality service and customer satisfaction - we will do everything we can to meet your pets expectations.
Westwards Veterinary Practice
Our mixed, independent practice was founded in the early 1900s. Since then we have been providing veterinary services to the farming community throughout the Kintyre peninsula, as well as providing a comprehensive service to all Kintyre`s pets, to help our client’s enjoy the company of their companions for as long as possible. Our local knowledge means that every decision we make is based on what is best for your pet’s health or your farm’s productivity.
We’re fully equipped to provide everything your pet may need, with in-house diagnostic and laboratory facilities, surgical theatre and comfortable kennels for overnight stays.
Our large animal services are fully ambulatory meaning we can bring the same high levels of care to your farm or stables.
An independent local business we take pride in what we do and will always do our best for you and your animals.
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